Date: Sunday – March 7, 2010

Time: 8am

Event: Spring Criterium, North Regional Cup Event

Location: Denton, TX

Entry Fees: $15 – pre-registration, $30 if you register at the race day

Entry Fees per route:

Route Maps and Elevation: not available

About the Race: Spring Criterium is presented by Bicycles Plus, Benefiting the GSTz Junior Team

Flyer: http://www.txbra.org/db/events/2010BicyclesPlus.pdf

Registration: http://www.bikereg.com/events/register.asp?eventid=10193

Email: chris@lonestarworks.com

Additional Info:

We will have the bake sale, coffee and such in full effect.

Directions: Water Works Park 2400 Long Road Denton, Texas, From I35, take exit #470/ TX 288 Loop. Head east on 288 for about 3.5 miles. Take the Denton/Aubrey exit. Turn left on FM 428 for .4 miles. The Water Works Park and CH Collins Complex is on your left. Park. Take your bike off the rack. Get your race on.

Other Information: Online registration is available at www.bikereg.com, Pre-registration closes on Friday, March 5 at 11:59pm (12:59am EST). Registration Race Day: Registration closes 30 minutes prior to each event. $30 registration on race day. $10 one day license available for Category 5 Men and Category 4 Women racers. All USAC rules are in effect. Racers must wear a Z90.4 or Snell approved helmet anytime they are on a bicycle. Junior Rollout for to be conducted 10 minutes prior to start. Riders deemed out of contention by the Chief Referee may be pulled. Additional races are $5 each. All races are long enough to meet at least the minimum for upgrade purposes. A small fee will be applied by Bikereg when preregistering. Free lap rule in effect. Wheels in/ Wheels out.

Unclaimed prizes are considered a donation to our junior program.