Date: April 16-17, 2011

Event: 2011 BP MS 150

Location: Houston to Austin, TX

Route Distances: Two day, 180-mile journey

About the Ride: The BP MS 150 is a two-day fundraising cycling ride organized by the National MS Society: Lone Star. This ride is the largest event of its kind in North America. In 2010, 12,000 cyclist raised more than $16 million for multiple sclerosis and the BP MS 150 has raised more than $131 million since the first ride in 1985!

MOVE IT!

The BP MS 150 is a fundraising event benefiting 20,000 Texans living with MS. In 2009, more than 12,000 dedicated riders raised more than $17.3 million. Cyclists are required to raise at least $400. The required minimum fundraising total of $400 is due one month after the Ride to qualify for fundraising prizes.

Event Website: http://www.nationalmssociety.org/chapters/bp-ms-150/index.aspx

Registration details: Online Registration

General Rider Registration – 100.00$

Contact info: ms150info@ms150.org

Telephone Numbers

Office: 713-394-2900

Toll Free: 1-800-323-4873

Fax: 713-394-7422