Al Pitre, one of the Hump Day ride leaders for the Northwest Cycling Club in Houston, took a nasty fall Saturday when he was struck by the side mirror of a passing pickup. Al was released from the hospital today but is on doctor’s orders to stay off his bike for two months. This morning his friends who turn out for the midweek ride he organizes (with Sid Trest) sent a little love Al’s way.

