Frostbite 50 ride melts away

The Frostbite 50, a January fixture o the Houston area charity ride calendar for 14 years, will not take place in 2017.

Typically, the first “recommended” training ride of the year for the MS 15, the Frostbite 50 was a fundraiser for the Jersey Village High School drill team, known as the Gold Dusters. The race looped throughout the northwestern edge of the Houston area along Highway 290.

Gold Dusters director Courtney Nelson announced in December that the booster club had opted to discontinue the event in favor of other fundraising options.

“The route is a huge factor in the event and many issues were happening due to the construction,” Nelson said. “We have had a lower number of riders each year but our expenses kept rising.”

Riders who have traditionally used the Frostbite 50 to kick off training for the new year are encouraged to check the Wheel Brothers event schedule to find a suitable replacement.