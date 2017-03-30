Bluebonnet Express ride postponed to April 15

The Northwest Cycling Club’s Bluebonnet Express ride scheduled for this Sunday, April 2, has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 15, starting at Waller ISD Stadium in Waller, Texas.

According to race director Sara Green, event organizers made the decision based on the latest data from Houston-area meteorologists.

“The club feels that the safety of our riders and volunteers could be compromised by going forward with the event on Sunday,” Green said in a posting on the NWCC’s social media pages. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. This decision was not made lightly. We are working hard to reschedule the event and will keep you fully updated on our social media pages.”

Packet pick up has been rescheduled to Friday, April 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwest Cycles, 17464 Northwest Freeway, Jersey Village, Texas 77040. There will be packet pick up available on the day of the event at Waller Stadium from 6-8:30a.m.

Visit the event website – BBX.bike – for more information and to register for the rescheduled April 15 ride, which includes six routes and distances.

Northwest Cycling Club, based in Houston, is a four-time USA Cycling Club of the Year, earning the honor in 2005, 2012, 2013 and 2014. Club members ride every Saturday morning, rain or shine. To learn more, visit NWCC.bike or like the club on Facebook.