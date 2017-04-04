Special Report: The Bessie’s Creek Endurance ride this weekend!

Ok, I’m not a super distance guy, just ride the Goatneck and Hotter-than-Hell Hundred with the Wheelbrothers most years, so the Bessie’s Creek Endurance thing intrigues me. Started looking for data, and stumbled across this cool thing happening in Brookshire TX. There’s a place called Manna House, which seems to be a place for rehabilitating addicts, homeless, and other fell-through-the-cracks folks. I have a weakness for this, through work with the Prison Entrepreneurship Program.

So, I called them up, and spoke with Jason. Jason, a graduate, told me that they do indeed have such a ministry, where folks are restored to life through a multi-month program.

Why should you care? You’re just a bike person.

Well, they have a coffee shop (very in for Bike Folks),

a thrift store (American Pickers, anyone?),

and – coolest – a bike restoration and sales shop.

Go check them out, tell ‘em the wheelbrothers sent you. Have a cup of coffee. Check out their bikes. Make a donation. Live beyond yourself.

http://mannahouserecovery. weebly.com/

http://mannahouserecovery. weebly.com/manna-bike- restoration.html

http://bessiescreek24.com/en/