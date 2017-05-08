Intern with the Wheelbrothers!

We have an opening for an intern in spring, summer, or fall for at least three months, possibly longer. Duties could include information gathering, event reporting, feature articles, photography, web research and marketing/sales.

Skills required: solid writing skills, fluency with email, detail oriented, interviewing skills, ability to work independently.

Prefer someone with knowledge of bicycling, transportation issues, bike racing, and/or sports.

This is a paid internship. Hours would likely average 4-8 per week. The intern would be working on their own either locally in our office in Arlington, Texas or remotely via skype and communicating frequently with the Wheelbrothers.

Please email a writing sample and other relevant info to scholty@wheelbrothers.com

Recommendations and/or references preferred.