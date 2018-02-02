Weekend Ride Round-Up – 02/02 – 02/04

Winter is slowly coming to a close and those few rays of sunshine are here to announce early spring, more pleasant weather, and an abundance of cycling opportunities! Here are some amazing rides happening this weekend:

Friday, February 2nd:

None that we know of.

Saturday, February 3rd:

30th Annual Freeze Your Fanny – Longview, TX

Freeze Your Fanny marks its 30th Year in 2018! They are offering five routes: 10, 30, 40, 50 miles, and a Metric Century.

Pedaling the Prairie – Hempstead, TX

This non-competitive race cruises the rice fields between Bellville and Katy, TX, with several well-planned routes, ranging from a 24-mile beginner course to a 71-mile endurance ride.

Sunday, February 4th:

Super Bowl Sunday Ride – Dallas, TX

This year marks the 33rd Annual Greater Dallas Bicyclists Super Bowl Sunday Ride. The ride is free, the people are fun, and the food is great, so don’t miss this DFW cycling tradition!



Hope you enjoy riding this weekend, and if you know of any rides we are missing, feel free to tell us!