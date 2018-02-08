Ark-La-Tex Challenge Feature

What is the official name of your rally?

The Ark-La-Tex Challenge

What is the date and start time of your rally?

Saturday, April 7th, 2018. Rally starts at 9:00am and Registration is open at 7:00am

How many years has this rally been offered?

This will be our 6th year having the rally.

What is the cost? When are the price increases?

General – $30, Tandem – $40, and Kids on the 22-70 mile course is $20. Kids on the “kids course” is $15. There is a $5 cost increase on all categories starting 03/03/2018 through the end of online registration, which is 04/06/2018 at 2PM. On 04/06/2018 the price will increase another $5 to register in person at early packet pick-up from 4-6pm. The cost will be increase another $5 on the morning of the ride, which would make general admission $50, Tandem $60, Kids ride 22-70 miles $40, and Kids on the Kids course $35.

When is the last day to register online?

Friday, April 6, 2018 at 2:00pm

Can cyclists register on the morning of the event?

Yes. See above for price increase information. Shirts are not guaranteed for day of registrants.

What Bling comes with registration?

An official Ark-La-Tex Challenge Shirt, a chance to be entered into a drawing for gifts cards, and a swag bag that will include a water bottle from Walgreens, first aid kit, AR cyclist guides, and more!

Does the rally support a cause?

What is it? Yes! 100% of the proceeds goes towards supporting a local non-profit, Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. Their mission is to, “Provide training, education, and support that will enable persons with disabilities to reach their highest level of potential in the community.”

What distances are offered? Are there rest stops? How often? And SAG?

70 Miles – Ark-La-Tex Challenge

52 Miles – Texas/Arkansas Loop

46 Miles – Arkansas/Texas Out and Back

35 Miles – Ark-La-Tex with Non-Supported Return

22 Miles – Arkansas/ Texas Challenge out and back

3 Miles – Kids Ride/ Look Ma No Hands!

Fun Loop – For little kids that want to get in on the fun!

There are 4 rest stops along the route, and 1 rest stop of the kids 3 mile route. The ride is also SAG supported with the help of our local HAM RADIO team.

Which level of cyclists would enjoy this event?

All levels

Will there be police manning the intersections?

There is only one main intersection at the start and we will have police and motorcycle escorts from the Cotton Club Riders.

What is the terrain like? Hilly? Flat? What condition are the roads in?

It is mostly a country road route with hills. Some of the areas the roads get a little rough due to it being in the country but I think the scenery more than makes up for it!

What’s offered to eat at rest stops and after the rally? Is breakfast snacks and/or lunch included?

Breakfast and Lunch is provided by the rally. Breakfast will have Starbucks coffee, granola bars, bananas, and other fruit. Lunch will be hot grilled hamburgers with all the toppings to choose from, and chips from Frito-Lay.

Each rest stop if sponsored by a local community group so each will be outfitted with different snacks from one to the next. The LifeShare Blood Center rest stop has been known to have the best home-made cookies! All will have sustainable water, ice, and sports drink.

The family doesn’t pedal. Is there any entertainment or activities going on for them while cyclists pedal?

Since we have a kid’s ride we also have bounce houses, a popcorn machine, and various vendors to stop by and visit such as Total Nutrition and a Snow Cone maker.

What’s to see on the routes?

The beautiful Texas/Arkansas Country side. This time of year usually has gorgeous wildflowers. At 3 States where Texas/Arkansas/Louisiana meet you will get to celebrate with a picture next to all 3 State flags!

Tell us a secret or little-known fact about your rally.

That one of the rest stops is maned by our individuals with disabilities who live in Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. community living home (Haven Home). When you stop at Macedonia Baptist Church rest stop you get to meet the men of Haven Home and see who the proceeds will directly impact!

What has been the biggest draw for your rally?

Probably the unique aspect that you get to ride through 3 states in 1 ride, and the wonderful cause you get to support. You really get to cycle for change.

What time does the course close?

The course closes at 3:00pm and their will no longer be SAG support. Showers/Lunch will be completely closed and cleaned up by 4:00pm

What is there to do in town? Any historical features?

There is two great local breweries in town, and you can stop by Berridge Bikes, Texarkana’s local bike shop for all your cyclists needs. It is located right by State Line at the Historic Post Office where you can snap of photo being in both Texas and Arkansas at one time!

What hotel do you suggest? Does it offer a discount related to your event?

The Hilton Garden Inn and Marriott Residence Inn both support our ride. If you call the Hilton and mention our ride they will give you a discounted rate!

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

Our ride is 100% ran on volunteers. From the Director to the food grillers and servers to the rest stops to the SAG, every person volunteers their time to make this event possible because of the wonderful cause it supports!