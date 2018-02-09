Weekend Ride Round-Up – 02/09 – 02/11

February is starting off small, but if you want to warm up for spring madness, no better way than to go out and ride! Check out this weekend’s amazing rides:

Friday, February 9th:

None that we know of.

Saturday, February 10th:

Resaca City Bike Tour – San Benito, TX

The second annual Resaca City Bike Tour will have three route options: 20, 40.4 and 62.2 miles, providing medals to all participating.

16th Annual Humble Lions Club Bike Ride – Humble, TX

The 16th Annual Humble Lions Club Bike Ride benefits Handicapped and Diabetic Children And Hearts Scholarship Foundation. This is a BP/MS 150 Recommended Ride with three route options: 22, 44 and 55 miles.



Sunday, February 11th:

None that we know of.

That’s all for this weekend! Don’t forget to send us a ride report if you take part in one of these awesome events.