Weekend Ride Round-Up – 02/15 – 02/18

We’ve got some well-established rides coming up this weekend, so check them out and let us know – do you feel like riding?

Thursday, February 15th – Saturday, February 17th:

Chihuahuan Desert Bike Fest – Terlingua, TX

The Chihuahuan Desert Bike Fest benefits the Big Bend Trails Alliance, a local, non-profit organization that helps create and maintain these famous West Texas trails.

Saturday, February 17th:

Jalapeño 100 – Harlingen, TX

The Jalapeño Hundred is a fun ride benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Harlingen and Harlingen Youth Athletics, and this year marks its 28th edition.

Sunday, February 18th:

Tri-County Hill Hopper – Warrenton, TX

The Tri-County Hill Hopper is a BP MS150 Recommended Ride, providing 4 route options: 20, 36, 52, and 67 miles.

That’s all! Stay warm, stay safe, and most importantly – keep riding!