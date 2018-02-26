Black History Month Feature – Iron Riders Dallas Cycling Club

In honor of Black History Month, we’ve compiled a club interview with Iron Riders Dallas Cycling Club. Read all about this intriguing club, find out how to join and more!

What is the official name of your club?

Iron Riders Dallas Cycling Club. (IRDCC)

When do you offer club rides? From where?

Weather permitting, IRDCC offers weekday Training Rides as well as Saturday and Sunday Group Rides. To accommodate our membership that is spread throughout the DFW Metroplex, we have rides in Fort Worth on Trinity Trails, Cedar Hill/Mansfield as well as White Rock Lake.

How many years has the club been in existence?

This will be our 6th Year as a cycling club.

Are there club dues?

Yes. Annual Membership dues are $25 for Individual and $30 for Families.

What is required to join? How do I join?

Membership is a super easy three step process: Complete a membership Application and Signed Club Waiver, Pay dues via PayPal and request to join our Members Only Facebook page.

Visit our website www.ironridersdallascyclingclub.com for more information on becoming a member.

Can I pedal with the club as a visitor?

Yes – We welcome guests to join us on the road! The only requirement is a signed waiver and a fun positive attitude!

Do you offer different skill level rides?

IRDCC offers rides to accommodate our members from Novice to Advanced.

Does your club support a specific cause? What is it?

IRDCC doesn’t have one specific cause – but rather local charity rides that are near and dear to our members. We have Teams for the DFW MS150 and Tour de Cure in support of family and friends living with Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes.

Team Iron Riders was in the top 5 fundraising teams for 2016 and 2017.

What style of riding does your club enjoy? More than one?

IRDCC primarily enjoys road riding; however, we do have several mountain bikers as well as gravel grinders among our membership. We have plans to offer Cruiser Rides to our weekend fun this season!

Is there a club kit?

Yes, We have a club kit with the most recent designed in 2017 as 5th Year Anniversary Kit.

Does the club offer social events and get-togethers?

IRDCC enjoys social time on and off the bike! We have Social Group Rides to celebrate holidays and special events.

For our 5th year BikerVersary, we honored our clubs namesakes the original Iron Riders by duplicating their 41 Day / 1900 Mile Ride.

We end the season with our Annual Year End Celebration where we recognize our collective successes and personal MILEstone Achievements…compare stats from Strava to compete in the Tour D’IRDCC for the White, Yellow, Green and Polka Dot Jersey Awards ….and the comical SAG Awards where members are roasted for funny moments on the road.

Does the club participate in races?

IRDCC does not have a race team, but many of our members race on local bike shop sponsored teams – Mirage, Hilltop Racing and B&B Bicycles Race Team. Lady Iron Riders get together to compete in Duathlons and Virtual Races as well.

Also, IRDCC boasts several Iron Man Finishers and Ultra Racing competitors.

How many members do you currently have?

We are 152 Members strong.

Tell us a secret or little-known fact about your club.

Our club was named after the original Iron Riders – The U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Bicycle Corp of 1896. You can read more about these brave men at:

http://www.historynet.com/us-armys-25th-infantry-bicycle-corps-wheels-of-war.htm

http://www.fortmissoulamuseum.org/blackbicyclecorps.php

What has been the biggest draw for your club?

Well, there are really so many awesome things it’s hard to say, but the two biggest draw of IRDCC are:

We are a teaching club – encouraging members with basic riding skills to come out and train, learn the rules of the road and become stronger and more efficient cyclists. Our club membership is diverse and we welcome all to come and join us, but the club membership is majority people of color. It’s important to us to be a present, powerful and positive force in the local community and abroad. We have been successful in demonstrating that cycling is a fantastic recreational activity and sport for EVERYONE to enjoy. Is there anything else you’d like to share?

– We invite you to visit our website www.ironridersdallascyclingclub.com

– Like us on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ironridersdallas/

– Follow us on Twitter @IronRidersDFW