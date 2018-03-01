Weekend Ride Round-Up – 03/02 – 03/04

This weekend we bring you no less than seven awesome rides, many of which are not only fun, but also charitable events. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity – get out and ride!

Saturday, March 3rd:

The Dallas Gravel Ride – Dallas, TX

This



Tour de Tush – Fort Worth, TX

The second annual Tour de Tush, presented by the Colon Cancer Coalition, is a great fundraising opportunity to support a good cause and have some fun!

Pedal for a Purpose Bike Ride – Waller, TX

Looking for a great way to get in some training miles before the 2018 BP MS 150 AND support a great cause? Come out to the Boys and Girls Country 4th Annual Pedal for a Purpose on Saturday, March 3. All proceeds benefit Boys and Girls Country, a home for children from families in crisis.

Baytown YMCA Gator Ride – Baytown, TX

Join more than 1,000 cyclists and 300 volunteers March 3, 2018, for the 29th Annual Baytown Family YMCA Gator Ride at Lee College.

City of McAllen Arbor Day Challenge – McAllen, TX

Keep McAllen Beautiful and the City of McAllen invite you to participate in the 7th Annual Arbor Day Celebration to be held on March 3, 2018!

CHI St. Joseph Gran Fondo – Bryan, TX

The CHI St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo is a cycling race that celebrates cancer survivors with a ride through the scenic, bluebonnet covered, Brazos Valley!

The Holey Roller – Smithville, TX

Holey Roller is a self-supported bike ride on a set route along mixed terrain roads. The ride starts and finishes at Rocky Hill Ranch in Smithville, TX. There will be food and Real Ale beer waiting for you and your friends at the end of the ride!

Stay safe and warm, and enjoy your weekend!