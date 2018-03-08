Weekend Ride Round-Up – 03/09 – 03/11

With the imminent spring comes a change in weather we’d all benefit from, cyclist or not. This weekend we present three beautiful scenic rides, which one will be your choice?

Saturday, March 10th:

Pedal Thru The Pines – Smithville, TX

This is an on the road cycling event benefiting the Family Crisis Center, with routes of 24, 40, or 70 miles. The Pedal ride is a recommended training ride for the BP MS150.

Big Thicket Bike Tour – Kountze, TX

The Big Thicket offers a ride in the beautiful Big Thicket area of Southeast Texas, with 14, 25, 48, and 65 mile routes and a delicious barbecue lunch at the conclusion of the ride.

B-geO Magnolia Miles – Magnolia, TX

B-GeO Magnolia Miles is an MS150 Recommended bicycle ride with 3 routes – 28, 50 and 70 miles – through the beautiful Magnolia countryside.

Have a great weekend and don’t hesitate to contact us if you know of a ride we’re missing in our calendar!