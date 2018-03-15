Weekend Ride Round-Up – 03/16 – 03/18

This weekend we offer you four popular and long-running cycling events, and whichever you choose you’ll not be disappointed! It’s time to get out and ride!

Saturday, March 17th:

Beauty and the Beast Bicycle Tour – Bullard, TX

Enjoy the “Beauty” of the East Texas rolling hills and finish with a very challenging climb up “The Beast” on one of the most popular bike tours in the country! This year is the 30th anniversary of this amazing event!



STEAM-N-WHEELS – Abilene, TX

This is the 26th annual Steam-N-Wheels Bike Race, with three course routes to choose from: 12, 32, and 48 miles!



Riverside Ride – Victoria, TX

The 10th annual Riverside Ride through the rolling hills of northwest Victoria County brings you 7 route options: 6 (10k), 20, 30, 40, 50, 62 and 100 miles!

Sunday, March 18th:

Tour de Houston – Houston, TX

Tour de Houston offers Houstonians and visitors a unique way to view the city with routes winding through Houston’s historic neighborhoods, scenic districts and parks while raising funds for the city’s Reforest Houston program.

Pick a ride, enjoy your weekend and ride safely!