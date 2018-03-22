Weekend Ride Round-Up – 03/23 – 03/25

Get ready to ride this weekend, as we bring you no less than seven amazing cycling events all over Texas!

Saturday, March 24th:

The BLAST – Fort Worth, TX

The BLAST is a charity event raising funds for the Neuroblastoma Program, offering featuring a 1-Mile fun run, 5K, and a 30-Mile bike ride.



LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour – Stonewall, TX

The 11th annual LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour is the premier springtime cycling event in the scenic Texas Hill Country! Routes of 10, 30, 42 and 62 miles.

Ride Ataxia Dallas – Denton, TX

The 8th Annual rideATAXIA Dallas offers fully supported 6, 25, and 50 mile cycling routes on scenic country roads, with an amazing view of Ray Roberts Lake, plus delicious post ride food prepared by Outback Steakhouse.

Just Ride for a Just Cause – Simonton, TX

Just Ride For A Just Cause is an MS150 Recommended bike ride on the west side of the Greater Houston Metropolitan area, offering routes from 11 to 65 miles.



Team NPF Cycle in North Texas – Parker, TX

Join Team NPF Cycle in North Texas and help raising funds for a cure for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, with routes of 10, 25 and 63 miles!

RAAM Cycling Challenges – Marble Falls, TX

The Texas Challenge features the best of the famed Texas Hill Country, offering routes of 200 and 500 miles. You’ll experience some of the best cycling in the USA!

Sunday, March 25th:

Bike for Little Heroes – Waller, TX

The 9th annual Bike for Little Heroes ride is a fully supported BPMS 150 Recommended Ride, and a charity ride! Offering routes of 16, 32, 50 and 66 miles.

Have a great weekend and if we’re missing some rides in our calendar feel free to let us know!