Weekend Ride Round-Up – 03/30 – 04/01

Spring is officially here, and with it we bring you three beautiful scenic rides you’ll definitely enjoy riding! Check out this week’s events:

Friday, March 30th – Sunday, April 1st:

Easter Hill Country Tour – Kerrville, TX

Experience the charm and hospitality of the Texas Hill Country and three days of the best riding Texas has to offer on the 45th annual Easter Hill Country Tour!

Saturday, March 31st:

Red River Riot – Muenster, TX

The Red River Riot is back and better than ever with the focus being the best and most challenging route possible. Offering routes of 35, 80, 140 and 200 miles.



Brazos River Bike Rally – Missouri City, TX

A fundraising bicycle ride, supporting the City of Missouri City Bicycle Mobility and Pedestrian Plan, the Missouri City Parks Foundation, and Missouri City Green. Routes of 20, 40 and 78 miles.

Enjoy your weekend to the fullest and remember – there’s no time to ride like now!