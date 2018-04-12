Weekend Ride Round-Up – 04/13 – 04/15

Another week, another list of rides, and this time we present you with no less than ten amazing cycling events! Check out what we have in store for you:

Saturday, April 14th:

Tour Madisonville Bicycle Ride & Festival – Madisonville, TX

The second annual Tour Madisonville Bicycle Ride & Festival offers routes of 10, 20, 30 and 40 miles through Madison County’s scenic and serene countryside.

Katy Ram Challenge – Katy, TX

Katy Ram Challenge bike ride is benefiting the Mayde Creek Mighty Ram Band, with route options of 38, 49, 65 and 77 miles, and a family ride of 9 miles.

Ride to Remember – Poth, TX

The City of Poth will host the 10th Annual “Ride To Remember” Bicycle Ride and 5K Run/Walk in cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Association and the Poth Economic Development Corp. There will be four rider levels (12 mile, 22 mile, 44 mile and 66 mile) and a 5K Run/Walk.

Old Stone Fort Bicycle Ride – Nacogdoches, TX

The Old Stone Fort Bike Ride is provided by the Nacogdoches Rotary Club to help fund our various charities including: Polio Plus, Rotary Scholarships, The Park at Lake Naconiche, Rotary Mobile Library, and the Nacogdoches Interact High School Club. Route distances: 25, 35, and 63 miles

Anchor Club Wildflower Bike Ride – Cuero, TX

Money raised from the bike ride allows our Anchor Club members to sponsor a Special Needs Prom, supports service projects throughout the year, assists with sending Anchors to camp, and provided scholarships to our Senior Anchor Club members. Route distances from approx 8 miles to approx 56 miles.

Lancaster Country Ride – Lancaster, TX

The 20th Annual Lancaster Country Ride Rally offers routes of 24, 42 and 62 miles, traversing flats, rolling hills and some challenging climbs.

Wedu Texas Hundred – Burnet, TX

The WEDU TEXAS HUNDRED is a beautiful 100-mile road ride touring the sprawling ranches and wide-open spaces of the central Texas Hill Country, with routes of 20 and 100 miles.

Sunday, April 15th:

Texas Autism Bike Ride and Fun Run – Georgetown, TX

The ride benefits the Autism Society of Texas. All proceeds stay local to fund programs, promote education and awareness, and provide access to resources for families living with Autism. Route options: 9, 24, 42 and 68 miles.

Stephen W. Jackel Memorial Ride – Grapevine, TX

Please join us APRIL 15th as we celebrate the life of U.S. Army Sergeant Stephen W. Jackel, who passed away recently; he was a beloved and motivational member of the community. Team Bicycles Inc will be hosting a fundraising ride to support Stephen Jackel’s widow, Adriana Jackel.

RBC Gran Fondo Texas – Montgomery, TX

RBC Gran Fondo Texas is a BP MS 150 recommended ride with route options of 44 Miles, 65 Miles, 87 Miles, and 101 Miles.

We hope you have an amazing weekend, and if you know of any rides we are missing, feel free to tell us!