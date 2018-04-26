Weekend Ride Round-Up – 04/27 – 04/29

Check out these ten awesome events happening this weekend, one of which is a part of a larger tour spanning the whole summer! Choose your event carefully because these scenic, charity, and endurance rides are all equally amazing:

Saturday, April 28th:

Wildflower Trails Bike Ride – Linden, TX

Located in an area of East Texas that is rich with beautiful wildflowers each spring, the festival offers routes of 8, 16, 37 and 50 miles.

Hill Country Ride for AIDS – Spicewood, TX

The Hill Country Ride for AIDS (HCRA) is the largest fundraiser in central Texas for HIV/AIDS services. Routes of: 13, 27, 45, 65 and 90 miles.

Citychurch Amarillo Ride – Amarillo, TX

Citychurch Amarillo is hosting the 2nd Annual -Ride for the Heart of the City, offering routes: 6.5+ mile family-fun “Neighborhood Route”; 33+ mile loop; and 53 mile main route.

Colorado River Bikefest – Ballinger, TX

The 43rd Annual Colorado River Bikefest is sponsored by the Ballinger Noon Lions Club and is offering the following routes: 5K walk/ride/run, 30K, 60K and 100K races.



A Ride On The Wild Side – Kingsville, TX

Kingsville Noon Lions Club presents the 15th Annual A Ride on the Wild Side in Kingsville, TX. Routes: 10, 20, 35, and 65 miles.



Beat the Street for Little Feet – Sweetwater, TX

Get ready for the 6th Annual Beat the Street for Little Feet benefiting Cornerstone Christian School. The event includes: a 5K Run, Half Marathon, 50K Bike Tour, 100K Bike Tour and a 1Mi Fun Run for all ages.

Germanfest Metric Century Bicycle Rally – Muenster, TX

The 38th Annual Germanfest Metric Century Bicycle Rally is a part of a four rally challenge – European Tour of Texas Challenge. Routes: 100 kilometer (63 mi.); 65 Kilometer (40 mi.); and 35 Kilometer (22 mi.)

Gator Bait Adventure Race – Huntsville, TX

The Gator Bait Adventure race includes approximately 3 miles of trail running, 7 miles of mountain biking, 20–30 minutes paddling, and a mystery event or two. Lose yourself among the majestic trees and natural beauty of the East Texas Pineywoods.

Saturday, April 28th – Sunday, April 29th:

Texas Hammerfest – Fort Davis, TX

Come race the “Texas Alps”, one of the most challenging courses in the Southwest. Route distances: 16, 16.6 and 74.5 miles.

BP MS 150 Houston Tour – Houston, TX

The BP MS 150 is a two-day fundraising bike ride organized by the National MS Society. The ride is the largest event of its kind in North America, with 13,000 cyclists, 3,500 volunteers, and countless spectators along the route and at the finish line in Austin.

Saturday, April 28th – Saturday, July 21st:

European Tour of Texas Challenge – Texas

The European Tour of Texas Challenge is a four rally challenge that includes: Germanfest Metric Century Bicycle Rally in Muenster, TX on April 28; Bosque Tour de Norway in Clifton, TX on May 19; Tour d’Italia Bike rally in Italy, TX on June 16; and Tour de Paris Bike Rally in Paris, TX on July 21, 2018.

Have an amazing weekend and ride safe!