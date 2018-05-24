Weekend Ride Round-Up – 05/25 – 05/27

Do you have plans for this weekend? If not, why don’t you check out these awesome rides, maybe you’ll find something to your liking! Check out these five amazing events:

Tuesday, May 22nd – Saturday, May 26th:

Medals of Honor – Tour de Natchez Trace – Natchez, MS

Imagine riding your bike through the scenic countryside of the historic Natchez Trace, side-by-side with our veterans and wounded warriors, while honoring the service, sacrifice, and life of those we lost. Each of the 444-miles dedicated in honor and memory of those lost in service to our country.

Saturday, May 26th:

Burleson Honey Tour – Burleson, TX

The 20th Annual Burleson Honey Tour will feature ride distances of: 7, 20, 30, 46 and 67 miles

Tour de Honey – Beeville, TX

The 4th annual Tour de Honey will take cyclists through the beautiful country side of Beeville Texas and Bee County. The routes are gentle rolling with a few hills that will test those legs and push your endurance level. 30, 50 and 65 miles plus a 30 mile chip timed race.

Tour De Frio – Leakey, TX

The 2nd Annual Tour de Frio is a cycling event taking place at Frio Cañon with a ride through the surrounding hill country. There are three routes with distances of 12 to 28 miles that wind through the scenic hill country.

Sunday, May 27th:

Kate’s Ride – Sealy, TX

Kate’s Ride is the biggest fund raiser for Spirit of the Pack, a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to help individuals living with spinal cord injury, their families and organizations that support them. Route distances: 22, 33, 45 and 60 miles.

That’s it for this week! Have fun riding this weekend and if we’re missing some rides in our calendar feel free to tell us!