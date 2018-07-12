Weekend Ride Round-Up – 07/13 – 07/15

Ready for another weekend ride round-up? After a week’s pause, we bring you two amazing events this Saturday!

Saturday, July 14th:

Peach Pedal Bike Ride – Weatherford, TX

The ride benefits two great causes: The support of many local non-profits through United Way of Parker County, and the promotion of our wonderful community through the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce. Route distances: 8, 28, 39 and 61 miles.

Finish The Ride – Tulia, TX

This is the 7th annual Finish The Ride – Aaron Ross Scholarship Recreational Bike Ride. Route distances: 27, 45 and 64 miles and a 5K local cruiser ride.



Have a great weekend and enjoy your ride!