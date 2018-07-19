Weekend Ride Round-Up – 07/20 – 07/22

Do you have plans for this weekend? If not, why don’t you check out these awesome rides, maybe you’ll find something you like! Check out these five amazing events:

Saturday, July 21st:

Tour de Paris – Paris, TX

This event is a part of a four rally challenge – European Tour of Texas Challenge. 34th Annual Tour de Paris offers route distances of: 14 and 25-mile trail ride, 20, 35, 57, 68 and 80 miles.

Saturday, July 21st – Sunday, July 22nd:

Bike MS: Cactus n’ Crude Ride – Midland to Lubbock, TX

Prepare for a 150-mile journey and tour the scenic countryside of West Texas. Day one begins in the crude capital of Texas, Midland, and day two continues north toward Lubbock on those red dirt-lined highways of West Texas.

Sunday, July 22nd:

Hell of the North Texas – Paris, TX

Already a Classic in its own right, the HOTNT now enhances the pedigree with some of the most unique gravel and dirt routes available anywhere. Route distances: 30 miles, 100K, and 100+ miles.

Katy Flatland Century – Katy, TX

The 31st annual Katy Flatland Century will start from Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. This fully supported ride will offer 5 different routes – 32 miles, 38 miles, 55 miles, 62 miles (metric century), and of course the 100 Mile Century.

Sunday, July 22nd – Saturday, July 28th:

RAGBRAI XLVI – Des Moines, IA

RAGBRAI, The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, is an annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state. Heading into its 46th year, RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

That’s it for this week! Have fun riding this weekend and if we’re missing some rides in our calendar feel free to let us know!