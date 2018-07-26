Weekend Ride Round-Up – 07/27 – 07/29

Get ready to ride this weekend, as we bring you three amazing cycling events you should definitely check out!

Saturday, July 28th:

The Goatneck Bike Ride – Cleburne, TX

The Goatneck is a scenic, well supported ride just south of DFW. This ride offers beautiful scenery fom Cleburne, down to the Brazos river then onto Glen Rose and then back to Cleburne.

The Dehydrator – Duncan, OK

Rolling through the low hills of southwest Oklahoma, the Dehydrator is a fun ride with distances ranging from 10-80 miles. Participants will cover rolling hills, plains and areas of Stephens County, including a stretch across the Waurika Lake Dam.

Saturday, July 28th – Sunday, July 29th:

Tour de Gap – Buffalo Gap, TX

The 36th Annual Tour de Gap is a great ride for a great cause! All proceeds from this event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene. Ride through the rolling hills around Buffalo Gap, TX, relax at the pavilion under the cool shade of the oak trees and enjoy the food trucks and raffles.

Enjoy your weekend riding, and stay safe and hydrated in the hottest hours of the day!