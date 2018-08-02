Weekend Ride Round-Up – 08/03 – 08/05

We have two cool events happening this weekend, so if you’re up to riding this week choose one of these amazing rides:

Saturday, August 4th:

Blazin’ Saddle 75 – Granbury, TX

Come sweat with us in Granbury Texas on Saturday August 4th 2018 for the 10th Annual Blazin’ Saddle 75. The routes are hilly and the hot weather presents a wonderful training opportunity for the Hotter than Hell 100.

Tour de I hope I Make It – Borger, TX

The American legion Post 671 located in Borger Texas is having a 13 Miles, 33 Mile, 52 Mile along with a 92 Miles Charity rides, 52 mile and 92 mile Non Sanction race as well as a 5 K run on August 4th, 2018 to support the community programs the American Legion are involved.

That’s it for this week! Have fun riding this weekend and if we’re missing some rides in our calendar feel free to tell us!