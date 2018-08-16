Weekend Ride Round-Up – 08/17 – 08/19

Get ready to ride this weekend, as we bring you two amazing cycling events worthy of your attention!

Saturday, August 18th:

The Humane Bike Ride and Wine Tasting – Sour Lake, TX

Choose one of three routes – 18, 31, or 40 miles. Enjoy the ride and return to the winery for lunch and a wine tasting.

Sunday, August 19th:

RUSA 20th Anniversary – Harlingen, TX

This year marks RUSA’s 20th Anniversary. RUSA members who complete the ride can order a patch and we will have up to 100 commemorative “special edition” medals for all riders who finish. Route distance: 109K – 68.2 Miles.

That’s it for this week! Have fun riding this weekend and if we’re missing some rides in our calendar feel free to tell us!