Weekend Ride Round-Up – 08/31 – 09/03

Get ready to ride this weekend, as we bring you two amazing cycling events worthy of your attention!

Friday, August 31st – Monday, September 3rd:

Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival – Rocksprings, TX

Welcome to the largest Mountain Bike Festival in Texas: the Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival presented by Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Hill Country Bicycle Works. With over 1200 people in attendance, this event keeps getting better.

Monday, September 3rd:

Blackland Triathlon – Plano, TX

Blackland Triathlon is back for 2018! Join us for this Labor Day tradition! Blackland Tri and Little Buggy Tri set for September 3, 2018 at the Oak Point Center in Plano, Texas.

We at the WheelBrothers hope you have an amazing weekend, and if you know of any rides we are missing, feel free to tell us!