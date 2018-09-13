Weekend Ride Round-Up – 09/14 – 09/16

Do you have plans for this weekend? If not, why don’t you check out these awesome rides, maybe you’ll find something to your liking! Check out these six amazing events:

Saturday, September 15th:

Cotton Patch Challenge – Greenville, TX

The 22nd annual Southwest Buick GMC Cotton Patch Challenge (CPC) will be held in Greenville, Texas on Saturday, September 15, 2018. The Rotary Club of Greenville and Carevide will host the CPC, which benefits area youth programs.

Conquer the Coast Ride – Corpus Christi, TX

Conquer the Coast, South Texas’ premiere cycling event, returns for its 15th year on Saturday, September 15, with registration opening February 1. The event, presented by H-E-B, returns after an emotional year in 2017 which saw many Conquer the Coast communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hale on Wheels – Plainview, TX

Hale on Wheels is a fully supported recreational bike ride for road bikes held in Plainview, HALE County, Texas, during the annual “Cowboy Days” celebration.

Sharon’s Run.Ride.Walk – Fort Worth, TX

We are excited to announce our 2nd annual Sharon’s Ride.Run.Walk on Saturday, September 15th! Route distance: 13.6 miles.

Saturday, September 15th – Sunday, September 16th:

Fort Davis Cyclefest Tour – Fort Davis, TX

Come and ride the highest roads in Texas through the beautiful Davis Mountains. CYCLEFEST will be headquartered at the beautiful Prude Ranch, 5 miles west of Fort Davis Texas on Highway 118. Close to Fort Davis National Historical Park, McDonald Observatory, Davis Mountain State Park and Indian Lodge, the Marfa Lights and the scenic towns of Ft Davis, Marfa and Alpine.

That’s it for this week! Have fun riding this weekend and if we’re missing some rides in our calendar feel free to tell us!