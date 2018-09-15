The Five Must-Do Rides of Autumn

#1. The Big Dam Bridge 100 (BDB100)- “Arkansas’ Largest Cycling Tour,” September 29, 2018

“The BDB 100 attracted nearly 3,000 cyclists from around the nation and from multiple countries around the world in 2016. The Big Dam Bridge 100 is an annual event in Little Rock, Arkansas that celebrates the ‘Big Dam Bridge’ over the Arkansas River. The 4,226-foot bridge is the longest bridge built for pedestrian and bicycle traffic in North America, and connects over 15 miles of scenic riverside trails between Little Rock and North Little Rock. It also serves as the backbone for connecting over 70,000 acres of various city, county, state and federal parks.

“The Big Dam Bridge 100 offers several routes ranging between 10 and 100 miles, with some beautiful mountain and river scenery, as well as a few challenging hills on the longer routes. The event provides participants with maps, well-stocked aid stations, great volunteer support, and an event t-shirt, a finisher product and food and drinks. The event finish line ends in the Argenta District of downtown North Little Rock with a BDB100 block party and live music.” www.thebigdambridgw100.com

#2. The Careflite Paluxy Pedal, “Dinosaur Capital of Texas,” October 16, 2018

“The CareFlite Paluxy Pedal is fast becoming one of the top rides in Texas. The ride starts and ends at the northern tip of the Hill Country in beautiful Glen Rose, Texas. The meandering paved route takes you through scenic views, gentle hills and challenging climbs.

“Whether you are a novice or an advanced rider, you’ll have fun with the other riders and volunteers who all help to make this ride an unforgettable annual event, and one that you don’t want to miss.

“Ride distance: 29 miles, 38 miles, 53 miles and 60 miles.

“The 53 and 60-mile rides take you to the top of the wall—a 3/10-of-a-mile stretch with a hill grade of almost 19% at its steepest. The view of miles of beautiful vistas is worth the effort.” www.paluxypedal.com

#3. The Mineral Wells Crazy Kicker 100 Bike Ride, October 20, 2018

Features:

Let this ride be the highlight of the fall. It would be difficult to find a more beautiful ride:

Challenging hills…

Cherry Pie Hill – A highlight with its amazing view and challenging 6,000 feet of 5-8% slope.

Also featured are the Three Amigos hills.

You could see Possum Kingdom Lake, Palo Pinto Lake, or the Brazos River – or all three!

Event t-shirts to the first 300 riders.

Great on-course signage.

See the country-side where the cattle drive started out on the Goodnight Loving Trail.

$5 of every registration goes to the United Way of Palo Pinto County to help support local and area non-profit agencies serving infants to seniors. www.crazykicker100.com

#4. Tour de Gruene, November 3, 2018

“The history, charm, and ambiance of River Road, between Austin and San Antonio, provides the perfect setting for our bicycle classic events. The tours and races meander along the tree lined banks of the Guadalupe River and the enchanting limestone cliffs of the Balcones Fault.

“Step back in time as you bask in the warm Texas sunshine all while riding through the heart of Texas—then enjoy the delicious post-ride Lunch and fellowship at the Lazy L & L. Cap off your evening with dining and dancing to Bavarian entertainment at Wurstfest!” www.tourdegruene.com

#5. The Denton Turkey Roll, November 17, 2018

“Denton Breakfast Kiwanis (DBK) Club invites you to our 36th Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally! We have five (5) routes, including one 8-mile route, especially for families with kids and challenged riders. There will be plenty of sag wagons and rest stops, including the Rudy’s Bar-B-Q for the 68 milers. We’re following the same routes as last year, each just as well marked and as welcoming as ever.” https://www.active.com/denton-tx/running/distance-running-races/turkey-roll-bicycle-rally-36th-annual-2018

Lisa Tilley is a contributing writer for WheelBrothers, is a member of Fort Worth based MBBC, and is in sales at Bicycles Inc.