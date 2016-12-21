Hotter’N Hell Hundred is one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation. Over 13,000 riders from across the globe come to Wichita Falls, TX for 4 days of challenging and inspiring activities.

3:00 PM: The Consumer Show opens in the Exhibit Hall of the Multi-Purpose Events Center. 3:00 PM: Sports Massage at MPEC 4:00 PM: Packet Pickup and late registration open at the Exhibit Hall. 4:00 PM: USA Cycling race registration begins in the Exhibit Hall. 4:00 PM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road events registration begins at the Exhibit Hall. 8:00 PM: All Activities close.

9:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Trail Run registration opens – Bridwell Ag Center. 10:00 AM:Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Mountain Bike Trail Races begin – Bridwell Ag Center 1:00 PM: Consumer Show begins. 1:00 PM: Sports Massage at MPEC. Loosen up for the day ahead. 2:00 PM: Packet Pickup and late registration open in the Exhibit Hall for Ride and Race participants. 3:00 PM: Finish Line Village Opens 5:30 PM: Spaghetti Dinner Begins in the lower level of the Coliseum. 5:00 PM: Ultra Criterium for USA Cycling racers begins at the Michelob Ultra Finish Line Village. Great races to watch from MPEC parking & East steps of the Coliseum – 5 PM to 7:30 PM 7:00 PM: Start Smart/Ride Smart “How to have a successful ride at the HHH” Presented by Bikin’ Mike Keel – Author of “Train Smart” – MPEC Seminar Room; 8:00 PM: HHH Pace Group Meeting – MPEC Seminar Room 8:45 PM: Race Official’s Meeting – HHH Bldg – 104 Scott St. (USA Cycling Officials and invited guests only). 9:00 PM: Spaghetti Dinner closes 10:00 PM: Consumer Show, Finish Line Village, Registrations, and Packet Pickup Close

5:00 AM: Breakfast offered by Monarch Catering – lower level of the Coliseum. 5:00 AM: Packet Pickup and Late Registration in the Exhibit Hall. (USA Cycling racers – no registration) 5:30 AM: Morning Praise and Worship (3rd and Lamar) 6:45 AM: Michelob Ultra USA Cycling Road Races begin at Lincoln St and Burkburnett Rd. 7:00 AM: Registration for the Ride closes 7:05 AM: Flyover 7:05 AM: Canon Blast and the official start of the Endurance ride for 100 miler riders, 100k, 50mile, 25mile and 10k routes (Tandems & Recumbents start at 2nd Street) 8:00 AM: Michelob Finish Line Village & Food Court opens at 2nd and Lamar 9:00 AM: The Consumer Show Opens 9:00 AM: Sports Massage at the Consumer Show opens 10:15AM > 3:30 PM: Outdoor Concert at 2nd and Lamar. Bands: TBD 11:00 AM: Michelob Ultra Road Races finish. Awards will be presented around 12 Noon (based on category completion time) on the Finish Line Village Concert Stage. 4:00 PM: Consumer Show Closes 5:00 PM: Finish Line Village & Outdoor Concert closes (7:00 PM: All activities close)

The Heat is On! The ‘Ride’ and ‘Road Races’ Begin – August 26

OFF-ROAD

Starting from the JS Bridwell Agriculture Center, this 13.1 mile route is a single track with quick short climbs and drops. The route is fun, but riders are reminded that these nature trails are on natural surfaces surrounded by trees, water, wild animals, pointy objects, and poison ivy. Off roading requires caution and skill from the rider. The trail will be open all day and will be swept for survivors Friday at 6p.m and Sunday at 1p.m. Visit here for more information.

The Off-Road Trail Ride begins Friday at 10am

The Off-Road Trail Run begins Sunday at 7am

TIME

Timing chips are provided for all registered riders. Timing results will be posted categorically by “distance ridden” and age groups. Endurance Ride results for Early Registration riders will be online by Sunday night.

Medical

There are MASH units at each rest stop and at the finish line. Medical volunteers treat everything from bees embedded in rider’s ears, to emu bites, road rash, under hydration, over hydration, and hard landings.

ENTRY FEE

Early registration is $35 and expires May 31, 2017.

The family rate is $30* per person.

*4 discounts/household (expires May 31, 2017) The family discount is applied to registrations from the same household after the first full fee is paid. All family discount registrations need to be received at one time and paid all together. *