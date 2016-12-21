The Megan Baab Commemorative Ride page, provides you with the official registration information, ride distances etc. and if you scroll down a bit, videos, interviews and ride reports for this event. If you don’t see a ride report and you participated in the event in the past, feel free to type something up and we’ll add it here!

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 10 a.m.

Event: Megan Baab Commemorative Ride

About the Ride: We will meet at the north parking lot of Bear Creek park ( in between Stone Meyers Rd. and Euless main Street ) on the west side of Hwy 360. Everybody bring a Pink Balloon and $20.00 or what ever they feel you want to donate.

All the donations will go to Midwest State University Women”s Cycling Team.

Megan’s biggest dream was to get an education ans also race her bicycle. Through Candle in The Wind Foundation / The Megan Baab Scholarship fund we have currently put 13 girls in college.

As always we will release the balloons and send them up to Megan in heaven.

This will be five years since she has left us. Donating the $10,000.00 to the Midwest State University Women’s Cycling Team was a great event for the Megan Baab Scholarship fund. It always us to donate to a national program that is constantly pushing for a national title.

Whatever we make this year , it goes to them as well and hopefully we can keep this going and help MSU win a Collegiate Title.

All are welcome and we will take a lap around 360 that we will hold the pace down this year for one lap and then it’s on for the second lap!

Also invite anybody else you want to, it’s an open invitation.

Number one, SMILES are required, along with laughter!!

This is to be enjoyed and a get together and ride together for all who knew her!

