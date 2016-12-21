Latest news
Texas Bike Rides and Race Calendar 2016
If you are searching for a comprehensive list of bicycle rides in Texas, you have come to the right place. Our goal is to provide you with all the information you need, in one convenient place, for all of your Texas bike rides. Once you click a link on an individual ride below, you will receive all the information we have available: Date, Times, Address including a Google map, ride lengths, course maps and elevation information as well as ride reviews when available. If you you know a ride, or you’re involved in a ride and want to be listed. please contact us. Please let us know if you feel like we missed a ride or there are any factual errors on the page. You can also leave a comment on the page. Most importantly: After you are done with your bike ride, please take the time and drop us a note on how you liked the ride, what was good, what was not so good and send us your pictures, so we can share them with everyone. Please stay a while and take your time looking around our site.

Texas Bike Rides for 2016

Event Location Date
Happy New Rear Bike Ride 2017 Blue Ridge January 1, 2017
Bike The Bend For Literacy Richmond, TX January 8, 2017
Bayou City Outdoors Houston January 12, 2017
9th Annual Bike Through the Forest and the Hills Bike Ride Coldspring January 21, 2017
15th Annual FrostBike 50 Cypress January 22, 2017
Texas Chainring Massacre 2017 Valley View January 28, 2017
29th Annual Freeze Your Fanny Longview February 4, 2017
Pedaling the Prairie 2017 Hempstead February 4, 2017
32nd Annual Super Bowl Sunday Ride 2017 Multiple Locations No date for 2017
15th Annual Humble Lions Club Bike Ride Humble February 11, 2017
Chihuahuan Desert Bike Fest 2017 Presidio February 16-18, 2017
The Holey Roller Smithville,TX February 18, 2017
Heart of Texas Recumbent Rally 2017 Austin February 24-26, 2017
27th Annual Jalapeño 100 Harlingen February 25, 2017
Texas Independence Bicycle Tour 2017 Deer Park, TX February 25, 2017
Ray Porter Memorial Race Against Cancer Tyler February 25-26, 2017
Tri-County Hill Hopper Round Top February 26, 2017
The Bat City Classic at Apache Pass (Fr. Walburg Classic) Rockdale,TX No date for 2017
Pace Bend Road Race Spicewood February 26, 2017
28th Annual Baytown YMCA Gator Ride Baytown March 4, 2017
The Raven’s Revenge 2017 Huntsville March 4, 2017
Just Ride Dallas Dallas March 4, 2017
The Great Escape Manvel Canceled
City of McAllen Arbor Day Challenge McAllen March 4, 2017
B-geO Magnolia Miles 2017 Magnolia March 11, 2017
14th Annual Pedal Thru The Pines Smithville No date for 2017
Big Thicket Bike Tour 2017 Kountze, TX No date for 2017
Spring Fever Bike Rally 2017 Sulphur Springs, TX March 11, 2017
Reveille Peak Bike Festival Burnet No date for 2017
Just Ride for a Just Cause Simonton,TX March 18, 2017
9th Annual Riverside Ride Victoria March 18, 2017
Old Stone Fort Bicycle Ride Nacogdoches March 18, 2017
Bluebonnet Express 2017 Waller March 19, 2017
Grand Parkway Ride Houston No date for 2017
STEAM-N-WHEELS 2017 Abilene,TX No date for 2017
Tour de Houston 2017 Houston March 19, 2017
The Devil’s BackBone TXTRI Canyon Lake,TX Canceled
RAAM Cycling Challenge – Texas 2017 Marble Falls March 25, 2017
SpringFest Metric Century 2017 Brookshire March 25, 2017
Salado Smokin Spokes Ride 2017 Salado March 25, 2017
Band Against MS Ride Houston 2017 Humble,TX March 25, 2017
8th Annual Bike for Little Heroes Waller March 26, 2017
CHI St. Joseph Gran Fondo Bryan, TX March 26, 2017
Hippo Hunt Hutto,TX No date for 2017
14th Annual Schlumberger Education Expedition Missouri City April 1, 2017
Head for the Hills 2017 Chappell Hill No date for 2017
Rosedale Ride 2017 Austin April 1, 2017
10th Annual LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour Stonewall April 1, 2017
Tour de Castroville Walk/Run/Ride Castroville, TX April 1, 2017
Castell Grind Castell April 1, 2017
Ark-La-Tex Challenge 2017 Texarkana April 1, 2017
Texas Hammerfest Fort Davis April 1-2, 2017
Tour Dallas 2017 Dallas No date for 2017
2017 Autism Bike Ride Georgetown,TX April 2, 2017
Bessies Creek 24 Brookshire April 6-8, 2017
TJC District Bike Tour Tyler, TX April 7-8, 2017
Pedal for a Purpose Bike Ride Waller April 8, 2017
Red River Riot 2017 Muenster April 8-9, 2017
14th Annual Katy Ram Challenge Katy No date for 2017
Corpus Christi Tour de Cure Corpus Christi April 8, 2017
Texas Gran Fondo 2017 Montgomery, TX April 9, 2017
Ride Ataxia Dallas 2017 Denton No date for 2017
2017 Lancaster Country Ride Lancaster, TX No date for 2017
Lampasas Hillacious Bike Tour Lampasas,TX No date for 2017
2017 Anchor Club Wildflower Bike Ride Cuero,TX No date for 2017
Bike Across Texas El Paso No date for 2017
2017 Easter Hill Country Tour Kerrville, TX April 14-16, 2017
Brazos River Bike Rally Missouri City April 15, 2017
Tour of Navidad Valley 2017 Schulenburg No date for 2017
Ride for Heroes 2017 Aledo No date for 2017
12th Annual Tour de Cypress Ride and Run Mt. Vernon No date for 2017
Playtri KING TUT Triathlon McKinney No date for 2017
Scavenger Hunt 2017 – Spring Dallas No date for 2017
Ten xXx Grinder Glen Rose,TX No date for 2017
2017 Red Balloon Run and Ride Plano April 22, 2017
12th Annual Red Poppy Ride 2017 Georgetown,TX No date for 2017
Beat the Street for Little Feet Sweetwater April 22,2017
2017 Tour De RACHA Waller April 22, 2017
Fiesta Wildflower Ride 2017 San Antonio April 23, 2017
Tour de Braz Alvin April 23, 2017
Honor Ride Clay Hunt – Ft. Worth Fort Worth No date for 2017
Ride 2 Recovery Texas Houston No date for 2017
Colorado River Bikefest Ballinger No date for 2017
Citychurch Amarillo Ride Amarillo April 29, 2017
37th Germanfest Metric Century Bicycle Rally 2017 Muenster April 29, 2017
BP MS 150 Houston Tour Houston April 29-30, 2017
Texas Ultra Spirit 2017 Fayetteville No date for 2017
Ride On The Wild Side Kingsville No date for 2017
Ride to Remember Poth,TX No date for 2017
Bike MS: Sam’s Club Ride Frisco No date for 2017
Tour de Vineyard Florence No date for 2017
Tour LaFitte 2017 Lake Charles, LA No date for 2017
Pedal to Padre Brownsville No date for 2017
Bike Ride And Blood Drive Amarillo, TX No date for 2017
Cane River Plantation Ride Natchez,LA No date for 2017
8th Annual Bike for Mike Fulshear No date for 2017
Ride Against Hunger Weatherford,TX No date for 2017
Cow Patty Classic 9th Annual Benefit Bike Ride Cedar Park Texas No date for 2017
Shiner GASP 2017 Austin No date for 2017
Waggin Trail Bike Ride Hillsboro No date for 2017
3 State 3 Mountain Challenge Chattanooga, TN May 6, 2017
2017 Chainge the World Bike Ride Gilmer May 6, 2017
SicloVerde 2017 SA No date for 2017
Tour du Rouge 2017 Houston to New Orleans May 7-12, 2017
Bike Out Hunger Fredericksburg May 8-13, 2017
North Texas Classic Bike Ride Fort Worth Canceled
The Mineola Metric 100 Bicycle Ride Mineola,TX May 13, 2017
Rolling Hills Challenge Columbus No date for 2017
Kiwanis Catch Me If You Can Bike Ride Breckenridge No date for 2017
Race the Trails to benefit The Children’s Home in Amarillo Amarillo No date for 2017
Ride of Silence 2017 Various locations May 17, 2017
The Energy Corridor Bike to Work Day 2017 Houston, TX No date for 2017
Special Olympics Pedal to the Medal Fort Worth No date for 2017
2017 Stampede on the Chisholm Trail Belton,TX No date for 2017
Bosque Tour de Norway 2017 Clifton May 20, 2017
Chisholm Trail Parkway Run and Ride Various locations No Date for 2017
Real Ale Ride 2017 Blanco May 20, 2017
Tour de Honey BEEVILLE No date for 2017
Tour de El Paso El Paso, TX No date for 2017
Burleson Honey Tour Burleson May 27, 2017
San Antonio Tour de Cure 2017 San Antonio May 27-28, 2017
Caught on the NETT Farmersville, TX No Date for 2017
Now you see me 25-mile bike ride San Antonio No Date for 2017
Texas 4000 ATLAS Ride Lampasas,TX June 3, 2017
11th Annual Spindletop Spin Beaumont June 3, 2017
Rodeo Road Rally Mesquite,TX June 3, 2017
Heart of Hope Life Cycle Keithville, LA June 3, 2017
24 Hours in the Canyon Canyon,TX June 3-4, 2017
The Great Out and Back New Braunfels,TX No date for 2017
Possum Pedal Bike Ride Graham No date for 2017
All American Bicycle Rally Springtown No date for 2017
Fayetteville Good Ole Summertime Classic Fayetteville TX No date for 2017
Happy to Help Ride Amarillo,TX No date for 2017
Pedal Against PTSD Sanger,TX No date for 2017
Fire-Ant 100 Gatesville No date for 2017
2017 Tour De Agua Dublin,TX June 10, 2017
White River Road Rally West Texas No date for 2017
Collin Classic Bike Rally Plano No date for 2017
2017 Colorado DEATH RIDE Tour VIII Silverton, CO June 10-12, 2017
Let’s Roll Bike Ride? Houston No date for 2017
Gateway To Texas Get-A-Way Tour Clarksville No date for 2017
Cherohala Challenge Tellico Plains, Tennessee June 17, 2017
31st Annual Tour d’Italia Italy No date for 2017
5th Annual Bike For Kids’ Sake Abilene, TX No date for 2017
Tour de Muleshoe Muleshoe No date for 2017
SB 250 San Antonio Ride 2017 McAllen to San Antonio June 23-24, 2017
Tour of The Wichitas Lawton, OK June 24, 2017
Rough Riders 200 Angel Fire, New Mexico June 24-25 2017
DFW Tour de Cure Dallas/Fort Worth No date for 2017
Cow Creek Country Classic Waxahachie No date for 2017
Wild Pig Pedal Seymour No date for 2017
The Dragon Criterium Series Southlake, TX No date for 2017
Firecracker 100 Bike Ride Stephenville Canceled
Bridgewood Farms Charity Bike Ride Concroe,Tx No date for 2017
Spokes of Freedom Farmersville Canceled
The Hills Are Alive McKinney,TX No date for 2017
Finish The Ride Tulia,TX No date for 2017
Peach Pedal Bike Ride 2017 Weatherford No date for 2017
David’s Ride Seguin, TX No date for 2017
Tour de Paris Paris No date for 2017
Tour the Peanut Country Gorman Canceled
26th Annual Cactus n’ Crude MS150 Bike Ride Midland No date for 2017
Katy Flatland Century 2017 Katy,TX No date for 2017
Tour de Gap Buffalo Gap, TX July 21-23, 2017
El Diablo Poker Dash & Bash Austin, TX No date for 2017
The Goatneck Bike Ride Cleburne No date for 2017
H.O.T. Cyclists 100K Bangs,TX No date for 2017
The Dehydrator Oklahoma No date for 2017
Bike MS: Valero Ride the Rim 2017 Palo Duro Canyon No date for 2017
Spin Your Wheels Bethany, OK No date for 2017
Hamilton Hillaceous Hamilton Canceled
Blazin’ Saddle 75 Granbury, TX No date for 2017
Stonewall Century Bicycle Ride La Veta, CO August 5, 2017
Tour de Jalapeno 2017 San Marcos August 6, 2017
2017 Hot Rocks Bike Ride Rockwall No date for 2017
Beauty and the Beast Bicycle Tour 2017 Bullard No date for 2017
Eighter from Decatur Bike Rally Decatur No date for 2017
The 2017 Kiwanis Red River Rally Pottsboro, TX No date for 2017
Midnight Massacre Sanger, TX No date for 2017
Cove House Classic Bike Tour 2017 Copperas Cove, TX No date for 2017
The Humane Bike Ride and Wine Tasting Sour Lake, TX No date for 2017
Texas Gravel Championship 2017 Rosebud, TX No date for 2017
Double Trouble – Hell of the North Texas & Full Moon Fever Hillsboro, TX No date for 2017
Vernon Burnin’ Bike Ride Vernon No date for 2017
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2017 Wichita Falls August 24-27, 2017
Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival Rocksprings, TX No date for 2017
Winters dove dash 5K and bike ride Winters, TX No date for 2017
Blackland Triathlon Plano No date for 2017
Reveille Peak 100k Burnet, TX No date for 2017
CF Cycle for Life Dallas, TX September 9, 2017
La Vernia Wild West Hammerfest Bicycle Ride 2017 La Vernia No date for 2017
Cowtown Classic Bike Ride Fort Worth No date for 2017
39TH Annual Enchanted Circle Century Tour Red River, NM No date for 2017
H-E-B Bike Fest Texas Boerne, TX No Date for 2017
4th annual 9/11 Memorial Tour Douglassville, TX No Date for 2017
The Glorieta Gut Check Glorieta, NM September 16, 2017
Hale on Wheels 2017 Plainview September 16, 2017
Just Ride Dallas Fall Drag Races Dallas, TX No date for 2017
Conquer the Coast Ride 2017 Corpus Christi, TX No date for 2017
2017 Fort Davis Cyclefest Tour Fort Davis No date for 2017
Wheel A’ Mena Ride Mena, Arkansas No date for 2017
Cotton Patch Challenge Greenville, TX No date for 2017
2017 Central Texas Tour de Cure Dripping Springs, TX No date for 2017
1400 Miles Austin to Denver No date for 2017
6th Annual Ride United Parker County Weatherford No date for 2017
Tour for Children 2017 Helotes, TX No date for 2017
Magical Museum Mystery Tour Katy, TX No date for 2017
Red River Road Kill Rally Ardmore, OK Canceled
Tour de Pink Prairie View Canceled
Texas Time Trials Glen Rose, TX No date for 2017
Oktoberfest Bike Race Fort Worth, TX September 21-23, 2017
Bikes, BIBLES, and BBQ Eureka Springs No date for 2017
Cycle for Christ San Benito, TX No date for 2017
Camino205 Bike Ride Palestine No date for 2017
The Big Dam Bridge 100 Little Rock, Arkansas No date for 2017
Reading & Riding 100 San Antonio No date for 2017
2017 Texas Tumbleweed 100 Endurance Ride Dumas, TX No date for 2017
Texas Mamma Jamma Ride Martindale,TX No date for 2017
Tour de Rio Blanco Crosbyton, TX No date for 2017
Emmitt Smith Gran Fondo Frisco, TX September 30, 2017
The Fort Hood Challenge Copperas Cove, TX No date for 2017
Tour de Fresh Texas Fort Worth, TX No date for 2017
Rip Roarin’ Ride Liberty Hill, TX No date for 2017
Houston Tour de Cure Waller,TX No date for 2017
Pineywoods Purgatory Tour Lufkin, TX No date for 2017
BTX Bike Rally Bowie, Texas No date for 2017
Wheels and Heels for Meals Fort Davis, TX No date for 2017
The CareFlite Paluxy Pedal Glen Rose No date for 2017
Spirit of Texas Ride Wimberley, TX No date for 2017
Bike MS: Valero Ride to the River San Antonio, TX No date for 2017
Tour de Taco Clovis, NM October 7, 2017
Gear Up to End Hunger Fort Worth, TX No date for 2017
Wish 100 Bicycle Rally McKinney No date for 2017
Waco Wild West 100 Bicycle Tour City of Waco,TX No date for 2017
Tour de Fireant Marshall, TX No date for 2017
North Texas Bicycle Rally Trophy Club, TX No date for 2017
The Heroes Ride Conroe, TX No date for 2017
College Station Rotary Ride College Station, TX No Date for 2017
Outlaw Trail 100 Cycling Tour Round Rock, TX No Date for 2017
Tour de Ted Houston, Austin, College Station, Victoria, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Waco, Abilene, Dallas, TX No Date for 2017
13th Annual Dam to Dam Bike Ride Jasper No date for 2017
25th Annual Missions Tour de Goliad Goliad, TX No date for 2017
Mineral Wells Crazy Kicker 100 Bike Ride Mineral Wells, TX No date for 2017
Red Star Bicycles Trinity Levee Race Dallas No date for 2017
24 Hours of Rocky Hill Smithville No date for 2017
Bike Around the Bay Baytown, TX October 21-22, 2017
LIVESTRONG Challenge Austin Austin No date for 2017
Bike to the Beach Houston Houston,TX No date for 2017
TCSO Road Share for Special Olympics Texas Austin,TX No date for 2017
Autumn in Bonham Bike Rally Bonham,TX No date for 2017
Trick It Up Bike Ride Farmersville, TX No date for 2017
Kiwanis Sealy Fall Classic Sealy, TX No date for 2017
Bike the ‘Burg Fredericksburg , TX No date for 2017
BikeHouston Moonlight Ramble Houston, TX No date for 2017
Gears for the Years charity ride Round Rock, TX No date for 2017
RPMH Charity Ride Sweetwater, TX No date for 2017
Armadillo Classic Liberty Hill, TX No date for 2017
H.O.N.E.Y. Foundation Inc Bike ride Beaumont, TX No date for 2017
Tour de Groves Groves No date for 2017
Tour de Pecan 2017 Seguin, TX No date for 2017
Tyler Grit and Glide Dual Cycle Event Tyler, TX No Date for 2017
Sweatin’ Burnt Orange Bike Tour Blanco, TX No Date for 2017
Urban Assault Ride Austin, TX No Date for 2017
Mineola Pedal for Paws Mineola, TX November 4, 2017
Tour de Gruene New Braunfels,TX November 4-5, 2017
Wallis Independence Ride Wallis, TX No date for 2017
Bike Out Hunger – Bridge the Gap Waco, TX No Date for 2017
Polk County Spirit Ride Livingston, TX No date for 2017
Tour Das Hugel Austin, TX No date for 2017
Road Share Manor, TX No date for 2017
Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally Denton, TX No date for 2017
Running on Faith 5K and Cruisin’ For Christ Road Race Pittsburg, TX No date for 2017
Mission to Mission Charity Bike Tour San Antonio No date for 2017
Pico de Gallo Century Bike Ride Weslaco, TX December 2, 2017
The Bayou Ride Houston No date for 2017
Megan Baab Commemorative Ride Grapevine, TX No date for 2017

The Wheelbrothers on one of their many Texas bike rides!

www.BicycleRidesTexas.com – bringing you all of your Texas bike rides!

2015 Powered By VentiCode