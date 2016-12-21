Texas Bike Rides and Race Calendar 2016

If you are searching for a comprehensive list of bicycle rides in Texas, you have come to the right place. Our goal is to provide you with all the information you need, in one convenient place, for all of your Texas bike rides. Once you click a link on an individual ride below, you will receive all the information we have available: Date, Times, Address including a Google map, ride lengths, course maps and elevation information as well as ride reviews when available. If you you know a ride, or you’re involved in a ride and want to be listed. please contact us. Please let us know if you feel like we missed a ride or there are any factual errors on the page. You can also leave a comment on the page. Most importantly: After you are done with your bike ride, please take the time and drop us a note on how you liked the ride, what was good, what was not so good and send us your pictures, so we can share them with everyone. Please stay a while and take your time looking around our site.
Texas Bike Rides for 2016
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Happy New Rear Bike Ride 2017
|Blue Ridge
|January 1, 2017
|Bike The Bend For Literacy
|Richmond, TX
|January 8, 2017
|Bayou City Outdoors
|Houston
|January 12, 2017
|9th Annual Bike Through the Forest and the Hills Bike Ride
|Coldspring
|January 21, 2017
|15th Annual FrostBike 50
|Cypress
|January 22, 2017
|Texas Chainring Massacre 2017
|Valley View
|January 28, 2017
|29th Annual Freeze Your Fanny
|Longview
|February 4, 2017
|Pedaling the Prairie 2017
|Hempstead
|February 4, 2017
|32nd Annual Super Bowl Sunday Ride 2017
|Multiple Locations
|No date for 2017
|15th Annual Humble Lions Club Bike Ride
|Humble
|February 11, 2017
|Chihuahuan Desert Bike Fest 2017
|Presidio
|February 16-18, 2017
|The Holey Roller
|Smithville,TX
|February 18, 2017
|Heart of Texas Recumbent Rally 2017
|Austin
|February 24-26, 2017
|27th Annual Jalapeño 100
|Harlingen
|February 25, 2017
|Texas Independence Bicycle Tour 2017
|Deer Park, TX
|February 25, 2017
|Ray Porter Memorial Race Against Cancer
|Tyler
|February 25-26, 2017
|Tri-County Hill Hopper
|Round Top
|February 26, 2017
|The Bat City Classic at Apache Pass (Fr. Walburg Classic)
|Rockdale,TX
|No date for 2017
|Pace Bend Road Race
|Spicewood
|February 26, 2017
|28th Annual Baytown YMCA Gator Ride
|Baytown
|March 4, 2017
|The Raven’s Revenge 2017
|Huntsville
|March 4, 2017
|Just Ride Dallas
|Dallas
|March 4, 2017
|The Great Escape
|Manvel
|Canceled
|City of McAllen Arbor Day Challenge
|McAllen
|March 4, 2017
|B-geO Magnolia Miles 2017
|Magnolia
|March 11, 2017
|14th Annual Pedal Thru The Pines
|Smithville
|No date for 2017
|Big Thicket Bike Tour 2017
|Kountze, TX
|No date for 2017
|Spring Fever Bike Rally 2017
|Sulphur Springs, TX
|March 11, 2017
|Reveille Peak Bike Festival
|Burnet
|No date for 2017
|Just Ride for a Just Cause
|Simonton,TX
|March 18, 2017
|9th Annual Riverside Ride
|Victoria
|March 18, 2017
|Old Stone Fort Bicycle Ride
|Nacogdoches
|March 18, 2017
|Bluebonnet Express 2017
|Waller
|March 19, 2017
|Grand Parkway Ride
|Houston
|No date for 2017
|STEAM-N-WHEELS 2017
|Abilene,TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Houston 2017
|Houston
|March 19, 2017
|The Devil’s BackBone TXTRI
|Canyon Lake,TX
|Canceled
|RAAM Cycling Challenge – Texas 2017
|Marble Falls
|March 25, 2017
|SpringFest Metric Century 2017
|Brookshire
|March 25, 2017
|Salado Smokin Spokes Ride 2017
|Salado
|March 25, 2017
|Band Against MS Ride Houston 2017
|Humble,TX
|March 25, 2017
|8th Annual Bike for Little Heroes
|Waller
|March 26, 2017
|CHI St. Joseph Gran Fondo
|Bryan, TX
|March 26, 2017
|Hippo Hunt
|Hutto,TX
|No date for 2017
|14th Annual Schlumberger Education Expedition
|Missouri City
|April 1, 2017
|Head for the Hills 2017
|Chappell Hill
|No date for 2017
|Rosedale Ride 2017
|Austin
|April 1, 2017
|10th Annual LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour
|Stonewall
|April 1, 2017
|Tour de Castroville Walk/Run/Ride
|Castroville, TX
|April 1, 2017
|Castell Grind
|Castell
|April 1, 2017
|Ark-La-Tex Challenge 2017
|Texarkana
|April 1, 2017
|Texas Hammerfest
|Fort Davis
|April 1-2, 2017
|Tour Dallas 2017
|Dallas
|No date for 2017
|2017 Autism Bike Ride
|Georgetown,TX
|April 2, 2017
|Bessies Creek 24
|Brookshire
|April 6-8, 2017
|TJC District Bike Tour
|Tyler, TX
|April 7-8, 2017
|Pedal for a Purpose Bike Ride
|Waller
|April 8, 2017
|Red River Riot 2017
|Muenster
|April 8-9, 2017
|14th Annual Katy Ram Challenge
|Katy
|No date for 2017
|Corpus Christi Tour de Cure
|Corpus Christi
|April 8, 2017
|Texas Gran Fondo 2017
|Montgomery, TX
|April 9, 2017
|Ride Ataxia Dallas 2017
|Denton
|No date for 2017
|2017 Lancaster Country Ride
|Lancaster, TX
|No date for 2017
|Lampasas Hillacious Bike Tour
|Lampasas,TX
|No date for 2017
|2017 Anchor Club Wildflower Bike Ride
|Cuero,TX
|No date for 2017
|Bike Across Texas
|El Paso
|No date for 2017
|2017 Easter Hill Country Tour
|Kerrville, TX
|April 14-16, 2017
|Brazos River Bike Rally
|Missouri City
|April 15, 2017
|Tour of Navidad Valley 2017
|Schulenburg
|No date for 2017
|Ride for Heroes 2017
|Aledo
|No date for 2017
|12th Annual Tour de Cypress Ride and Run
|Mt. Vernon
|No date for 2017
|Playtri KING TUT Triathlon
|McKinney
|No date for 2017
|Scavenger Hunt 2017 – Spring
|Dallas
|No date for 2017
|Ten xXx Grinder
|Glen Rose,TX
|No date for 2017
|2017 Red Balloon Run and Ride
|Plano
|April 22, 2017
|12th Annual Red Poppy Ride 2017
|Georgetown,TX
|No date for 2017
|Beat the Street for Little Feet
|Sweetwater
|April 22,2017
|2017 Tour De RACHA
|Waller
|April 22, 2017
|Fiesta Wildflower Ride 2017
|San Antonio
|April 23, 2017
|Tour de Braz
|Alvin
|April 23, 2017
|Honor Ride Clay Hunt – Ft. Worth
|Fort Worth
|No date for 2017
|Ride 2 Recovery Texas
|Houston
|No date for 2017
|Colorado River Bikefest
|Ballinger
|No date for 2017
|Citychurch Amarillo Ride
|Amarillo
|April 29, 2017
|37th Germanfest Metric Century Bicycle Rally 2017
|Muenster
|April 29, 2017
|BP MS 150 Houston Tour
|Houston
|April 29-30, 2017
|Texas Ultra Spirit 2017
|Fayetteville
|No date for 2017
|Ride On The Wild Side
|Kingsville
|No date for 2017
|Ride to Remember
|Poth,TX
|No date for 2017
|Bike MS: Sam’s Club Ride
|Frisco
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Vineyard
|Florence
|No date for 2017
|Tour LaFitte 2017
|Lake Charles, LA
|No date for 2017
|Pedal to Padre
|Brownsville
|No date for 2017
|Bike Ride And Blood Drive
|Amarillo, TX
|No date for 2017
|Cane River Plantation Ride
|Natchez,LA
|No date for 2017
|8th Annual Bike for Mike
|Fulshear
|No date for 2017
|Ride Against Hunger
|Weatherford,TX
|No date for 2017
|Cow Patty Classic 9th Annual Benefit Bike Ride
|Cedar Park Texas
|No date for 2017
|Shiner GASP 2017
|Austin
|No date for 2017
|Waggin Trail Bike Ride
|Hillsboro
|No date for 2017
|3 State 3 Mountain Challenge
|Chattanooga, TN
|May 6, 2017
|2017 Chainge the World Bike Ride
|Gilmer
|May 6, 2017
|SicloVerde 2017
|SA
|No date for 2017
|Tour du Rouge 2017
|Houston to New Orleans
|May 7-12, 2017
|Bike Out Hunger
|Fredericksburg
|May 8-13, 2017
|North Texas Classic Bike Ride
|Fort Worth
|Canceled
|The Mineola Metric 100 Bicycle Ride
|Mineola,TX
|May 13, 2017
|Rolling Hills Challenge
|Columbus
|No date for 2017
|Kiwanis Catch Me If You Can Bike Ride
|Breckenridge
|No date for 2017
|Race the Trails to benefit The Children’s Home in Amarillo
|Amarillo
|No date for 2017
|Ride of Silence 2017
|Various locations
|May 17, 2017
|The Energy Corridor Bike to Work Day 2017
|Houston, TX
|No date for 2017
|Special Olympics Pedal to the Medal
|Fort Worth
|No date for 2017
|2017 Stampede on the Chisholm Trail
|Belton,TX
|No date for 2017
|Bosque Tour de Norway 2017
|Clifton
|May 20, 2017
|Chisholm Trail Parkway Run and Ride
|Various locations
|No Date for 2017
|Real Ale Ride 2017
|Blanco
|May 20, 2017
|Tour de Honey
|BEEVILLE
|No date for 2017
|Tour de El Paso
|El Paso, TX
|No date for 2017
|Burleson Honey Tour
|Burleson
|May 27, 2017
|San Antonio Tour de Cure 2017
|San Antonio
|May 27-28, 2017
|Caught on the NETT
|Farmersville, TX
|No Date for 2017
|Now you see me 25-mile bike ride
|San Antonio
|No Date for 2017
|Texas 4000 ATLAS Ride
|Lampasas,TX
|June 3, 2017
|11th Annual Spindletop Spin
|Beaumont
|June 3, 2017
|Rodeo Road Rally
|Mesquite,TX
|June 3, 2017
|Heart of Hope Life Cycle
|Keithville, LA
|June 3, 2017
|24 Hours in the Canyon
|Canyon,TX
|June 3-4, 2017
|The Great Out and Back
|New Braunfels,TX
|No date for 2017
|Possum Pedal Bike Ride
|Graham
|No date for 2017
|All American Bicycle Rally
|Springtown
|No date for 2017
|Fayetteville Good Ole Summertime Classic
|Fayetteville TX
|No date for 2017
|Happy to Help Ride
|Amarillo,TX
|No date for 2017
|Pedal Against PTSD
|Sanger,TX
|No date for 2017
|Fire-Ant 100
|Gatesville
|No date for 2017
|2017 Tour De Agua
|Dublin,TX
|June 10, 2017
|White River Road Rally
|West Texas
|No date for 2017
|Collin Classic Bike Rally
|Plano
|No date for 2017
|2017 Colorado DEATH RIDE Tour VIII
|Silverton, CO
|June 10-12, 2017
|Let’s Roll Bike Ride?
|Houston
|No date for 2017
|Gateway To Texas Get-A-Way Tour
|Clarksville
|No date for 2017
|Cherohala Challenge
|Tellico Plains, Tennessee
|June 17, 2017
|31st Annual Tour d’Italia
|Italy
|No date for 2017
|5th Annual Bike For Kids’ Sake
|Abilene, TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Muleshoe
|Muleshoe
|No date for 2017
|SB 250 San Antonio Ride 2017
|McAllen to San Antonio
|June 23-24, 2017
|Tour of The Wichitas
|Lawton, OK
|June 24, 2017
|Rough Riders 200
|Angel Fire, New Mexico
|June 24-25 2017
|DFW Tour de Cure
|Dallas/Fort Worth
|No date for 2017
|Cow Creek Country Classic
|Waxahachie
|No date for 2017
|Wild Pig Pedal
|Seymour
|No date for 2017
|The Dragon Criterium Series
|Southlake, TX
|No date for 2017
|Firecracker 100 Bike Ride
|Stephenville
|Canceled
|Bridgewood Farms Charity Bike Ride
|Concroe,Tx
|No date for 2017
|Spokes of Freedom
|Farmersville
|Canceled
|The Hills Are Alive
|McKinney,TX
|No date for 2017
|Finish The Ride
|Tulia,TX
|No date for 2017
|Peach Pedal Bike Ride 2017
|Weatherford
|No date for 2017
|David’s Ride
|Seguin, TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Paris
|Paris
|No date for 2017
|Tour the Peanut Country
|Gorman
|Canceled
|26th Annual Cactus n’ Crude MS150 Bike Ride
|Midland
|No date for 2017
|Katy Flatland Century 2017
|Katy,TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Gap
|Buffalo Gap, TX
|July 21-23, 2017
|El Diablo Poker Dash & Bash
|Austin, TX
|No date for 2017
|The Goatneck Bike Ride
|Cleburne
|No date for 2017
|H.O.T. Cyclists 100K
|Bangs,TX
|No date for 2017
|The Dehydrator
|Oklahoma
|No date for 2017
|Bike MS: Valero Ride the Rim 2017
|Palo Duro Canyon
|No date for 2017
|Spin Your Wheels
|Bethany, OK
|No date for 2017
|Hamilton Hillaceous
|Hamilton
|Canceled
|Blazin’ Saddle 75
|Granbury, TX
|No date for 2017
|Stonewall Century Bicycle Ride
|La Veta, CO
|August 5, 2017
|Tour de Jalapeno 2017
|San Marcos
|August 6, 2017
|2017 Hot Rocks Bike Ride
|Rockwall
|No date for 2017
|Beauty and the Beast Bicycle Tour 2017
|Bullard
|No date for 2017
|Eighter from Decatur Bike Rally
|Decatur
|No date for 2017
|The 2017 Kiwanis Red River Rally
|Pottsboro, TX
|No date for 2017
|Midnight Massacre
|Sanger, TX
|No date for 2017
|Cove House Classic Bike Tour 2017
|Copperas Cove, TX
|No date for 2017
|The Humane Bike Ride and Wine Tasting
|Sour Lake, TX
|No date for 2017
|Texas Gravel Championship 2017
|Rosebud, TX
|No date for 2017
|Double Trouble – Hell of the North Texas & Full Moon Fever
|Hillsboro, TX
|No date for 2017
|Vernon Burnin’ Bike Ride
|Vernon
|No date for 2017
|Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2017
|Wichita Falls
|August 24-27, 2017
|Camp Eagle Classic Mountain Bike Festival
|Rocksprings, TX
|No date for 2017
|Winters dove dash 5K and bike ride
|Winters, TX
|No date for 2017
|Blackland Triathlon
|Plano
|No date for 2017
|Reveille Peak 100k
|Burnet, TX
|No date for 2017
|CF Cycle for Life
|Dallas, TX
|September 9, 2017
|La Vernia Wild West Hammerfest Bicycle Ride 2017
|La Vernia
|No date for 2017
|Cowtown Classic Bike Ride
|Fort Worth
|No date for 2017
|39TH Annual Enchanted Circle Century Tour
|Red River, NM
|No date for 2017
|H-E-B Bike Fest Texas
|Boerne, TX
|No Date for 2017
|4th annual 9/11 Memorial Tour
|Douglassville, TX
|No Date for 2017
|The Glorieta Gut Check
|Glorieta, NM
|September 16, 2017
|Hale on Wheels 2017
|Plainview
|September 16, 2017
|Just Ride Dallas Fall Drag Races
|Dallas, TX
|No date for 2017
|Conquer the Coast Ride 2017
|Corpus Christi, TX
|No date for 2017
|2017 Fort Davis Cyclefest Tour
|Fort Davis
|No date for 2017
|Wheel A’ Mena Ride
|Mena, Arkansas
|No date for 2017
|Cotton Patch Challenge
|Greenville, TX
|No date for 2017
|2017 Central Texas Tour de Cure
|Dripping Springs, TX
|No date for 2017
|1400 Miles
|Austin to Denver
|No date for 2017
|6th Annual Ride United Parker County
|Weatherford
|No date for 2017
|Tour for Children 2017
|Helotes, TX
|No date for 2017
|Magical Museum Mystery Tour
|Katy, TX
|No date for 2017
|Red River Road Kill Rally
|Ardmore, OK
|Canceled
|Tour de Pink
|Prairie View
|Canceled
|Texas Time Trials
|Glen Rose, TX
|No date for 2017
|Oktoberfest Bike Race
|Fort Worth, TX
|September 21-23, 2017
|Bikes, BIBLES, and BBQ
|Eureka Springs
|No date for 2017
|Cycle for Christ
|San Benito, TX
|No date for 2017
|Camino205 Bike Ride
|Palestine
|No date for 2017
|The Big Dam Bridge 100
|Little Rock, Arkansas
|No date for 2017
|Reading & Riding 100
|San Antonio
|No date for 2017
|2017 Texas Tumbleweed 100 Endurance Ride
|Dumas, TX
|No date for 2017
|Texas Mamma Jamma Ride
|Martindale,TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Rio Blanco
|Crosbyton, TX
|No date for 2017
|Emmitt Smith Gran Fondo
|Frisco, TX
|September 30, 2017
|The Fort Hood Challenge
|Copperas Cove, TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Fresh Texas
|Fort Worth, TX
|No date for 2017
|Rip Roarin’ Ride
|Liberty Hill, TX
|No date for 2017
|Houston Tour de Cure
|Waller,TX
|No date for 2017
|Pineywoods Purgatory Tour
|Lufkin, TX
|No date for 2017
|BTX Bike Rally
|Bowie, Texas
|No date for 2017
|Wheels and Heels for Meals
|Fort Davis, TX
|No date for 2017
|The CareFlite Paluxy Pedal
|Glen Rose
|No date for 2017
|Spirit of Texas Ride
|Wimberley, TX
|No date for 2017
|Bike MS: Valero Ride to the River
|San Antonio, TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Taco
|Clovis, NM
|October 7, 2017
|Gear Up to End Hunger
|Fort Worth, TX
|No date for 2017
|Wish 100 Bicycle Rally
|McKinney
|No date for 2017
|Waco Wild West 100 Bicycle Tour
|City of Waco,TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Fireant
|Marshall, TX
|No date for 2017
|North Texas Bicycle Rally
|Trophy Club, TX
|No date for 2017
|The Heroes Ride
|Conroe, TX
|No date for 2017
|College Station Rotary Ride
|College Station, TX
|No Date for 2017
|Outlaw Trail 100 Cycling Tour
|Round Rock, TX
|No Date for 2017
|Tour de Ted
|Houston, Austin, College Station, Victoria, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Waco, Abilene, Dallas, TX
|No Date for 2017
|13th Annual Dam to Dam Bike Ride
|Jasper
|No date for 2017
|25th Annual Missions Tour de Goliad
|Goliad, TX
|No date for 2017
|Mineral Wells Crazy Kicker 100 Bike Ride
|Mineral Wells, TX
|No date for 2017
|Red Star Bicycles Trinity Levee Race
|Dallas
|No date for 2017
|24 Hours of Rocky Hill
|Smithville
|No date for 2017
|Bike Around the Bay
|Baytown, TX
|October 21-22, 2017
|LIVESTRONG Challenge Austin
|Austin
|No date for 2017
|Bike to the Beach Houston
|Houston,TX
|No date for 2017
|TCSO Road Share for Special Olympics Texas
|Austin,TX
|No date for 2017
|Autumn in Bonham Bike Rally
|Bonham,TX
|No date for 2017
|Trick It Up Bike Ride
|Farmersville, TX
|No date for 2017
|Kiwanis Sealy Fall Classic
|Sealy, TX
|No date for 2017
|Bike the ‘Burg
|Fredericksburg , TX
|No date for 2017
|BikeHouston Moonlight Ramble
|Houston, TX
|No date for 2017
|Gears for the Years charity ride
|Round Rock, TX
|No date for 2017
|RPMH Charity Ride
|Sweetwater, TX
|No date for 2017
|Armadillo Classic
|Liberty Hill, TX
|No date for 2017
|H.O.N.E.Y. Foundation Inc Bike ride
|Beaumont, TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Groves
|Groves
|No date for 2017
|Tour de Pecan 2017
|Seguin, TX
|No date for 2017
|Tyler Grit and Glide Dual Cycle Event
|Tyler, TX
|No Date for 2017
|Sweatin’ Burnt Orange Bike Tour
|Blanco, TX
|No Date for 2017
|Urban Assault Ride
|Austin, TX
|No Date for 2017
|Mineola Pedal for Paws
|Mineola, TX
|November 4, 2017
|Tour de Gruene
|New Braunfels,TX
|November 4-5, 2017
|Wallis Independence Ride
|Wallis, TX
|No date for 2017
|Bike Out Hunger – Bridge the Gap
|Waco, TX
|No Date for 2017
|Polk County Spirit Ride
|Livingston, TX
|No date for 2017
|Tour Das Hugel
|Austin, TX
|No date for 2017
|Road Share
|Manor, TX
|No date for 2017
|Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally
|Denton, TX
|No date for 2017
|Running on Faith 5K and Cruisin’ For Christ Road Race
|Pittsburg, TX
|No date for 2017
|Mission to Mission Charity Bike Tour
|San Antonio
|No date for 2017
|Pico de Gallo Century Bike Ride
|Weslaco, TX
|December 2, 2017
|The Bayou Ride
|Houston
|No date for 2017
|Megan Baab Commemorative Ride
|Grapevine, TX
|No date for 2017
