The Bat City Classic at Apache Pass page, provides you with the official registration information, ride distances etc. and if you scroll down a bit, videos, interviews and ride reports for this event. If you don’t see a ride report and you participated in the event in the past, feel free to type something up and we’ll add it here!

Date: February 27, 2016

Event: The Bat City Classic at Apache Pass (Fr. Walburg Classic)

Route Distance: 10, 28, 56 and 84 Miles



About the Ride:

Formerly The Walburg Classic, the Bat City Classic is brought to you by the same organization on a similar course. This is a true spring classic bike race involving wind, rolling hills, false flats and a 2-mile stretch of “Texas cobbles” (CR 302) around historic Apache Pass, just outside Rockdale, Texas.

The course takes you west on FM 908 for approximately 3 miles then north on MR 486 toward San Gabriel. After veering right, the course winds east/northeast for approximately 6 miles until you reach FM 487. Turn right on FM 487 and follow for approximately 7 miles and across the San Gabriel River until you reach Country Road 302. Turn right on CR 302, a 3 mile section of narrow and rough road section of road that ends with a tight right turn back onto FM 908. After the right turn, follow FM 908 for approximately 7 miles toward the finish line at the Apache Pass Events Center.

Race registration, parking, staging, feed zone and finish line are located at Apache Pass Event Center at 9132 N. FM 908. There is plenty of parking at the venue, just follow the signs and volunteer directions. Custom race t-shirts are available for purchase and will be made on-site by Industry Print Shop. The Apache Pass Icehouse restaurant will open at 10:30am and provides a wide assortment of quality, tasty food and beer at reasonable prices. We’ll also have complimentary Red Horn Brewery beer on tap!



Race Venue: Apache Pass Event Center – 9132 N. FM 908, Rockdale, Texas 76567 Packet Pick-Up: The Peddler Bike Shop – Parmer Lane on Friday 2/26 between 4 – 7pm or at Apache Pass Event Center on race day. No on-site registration will take place. – 10526 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717 • Field limit of 100 racers per race. Cat 5 Men and Cat 4 Women races are limited to 75 per USAC regulations.

• A USAC license is required to race. One day licenses are available for a fee.

• Additional races may be entered at a reduced fee.

• Field sizes under 20 racers may be combined at the promoter’s and race official’s discretion.

• Texas Cup points will be reported to TXBRA separately for combined fields but may compete for one set of Prizes/Awards.

• Junior restricted gear ratios will be enforced per USAC regulations.

• *Cat 5 Men: there are 2 races at different times! Ensure you know what one(s) you enter – you may enter both. Cat 5s cannot race 40+ or 50+.

• **Juniors 9-14 (boys Cat 4/5 and girls) race is a partial lap of approximately 10 miles. All USA Cycling Rules are in effect. The Bat City Classic is part of the TXBRA 2016 Texas Cup where points will be calculated. The event will be held rain or shine and all race registration fees/sales are final – no refunds will be given. Riders holding a foreign license must present a valid 2016 UCI license in order to be eligible to race. Expired licenses will not be accepted. If you have questions regarding your eligibility, please contact the race director for verification.

Registration: Online registration via Bikereg.com Registration closes Thursday, 2/25.

Contact: Alex Newman, batcityclassic@gmail. com

