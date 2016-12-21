The Tour de Donut page, provides you with the official registration information, ride distances etc. and if you scroll down a bit, videos, interviews and ride reports for this event. If you don’t see a ride report and you participated in the event in the past, feel free to type something up and we’ll add it here!

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2013

Event: Tour de Donut 2013

Route Distances: 28-mile doughnut-eating race and the 58-mile BP MS 150 Recommended Training Ride

About the Ride: The Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle race where riders embark on an appetizing 28-mile journey with rest stops along the way serving as many delectable donuts as you can eat. For EACH tasty donut consumed, the rider is awarded a tempting 5-minute time credit. Eat enough delicious donuts, and you can finish the race before you even started!

Instead of this mouth-watering challenge, riders can ride the 57-mile route shape up for the BP MS 150. This is a BP MS 150 recommended ride!

As with past years, the 28 mile Donut Ride is a timed event. Riders will be provided with an individual timing chip the morning of the ride. Without the timing chip, participants will not be eligible for the prizes associated with the donut-consuming fun of the 28 mile ride!!!

Location: Sun & Ski 5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy, TX

Event Website: http://www.txtourdedonut.com/

Registration details: Online Registration via Active.com



Contact info: jimquinn@southernelite.org OR Call (713) 881-3503 / (832) 545-5630

