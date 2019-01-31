Special Invite for all ride directors!

WheelBrothers in con-junction with “Bikin’ Mike” of the Richardson Bike Mart will be hosting an area event for today’s ride organizers.

In recent years, it’s been harder for many events to keep their numbers up. And unfortunately, in some cases this puts the future of those events in jeopardy.

We don’t want to see your bike tours go away.

In order to help your rides grow, we invite you to join a workshop-style gathering at the Richardson Bike Mart (1451 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080) on Saturday, February 9 from 1pm to 3pm, specifically for ride directors.

The goal of this workshop is to come up with some marketing and promotional activities that will not discount your fees while still adding new riders.

The workshop organizers also hope to share some best practices and methods that can reduce your costs while increasing your marketing reach.

There is no cost to attend, just send us a message to RSVP. If you plan to bring another member of your team, please provide that information.

We hope to see you on February 9 at 1pm!