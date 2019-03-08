Hincapie Gran Fondo Coming To North Texas

If you’re into gran fondos, then put March 30, 2019 on your calendars—this is a big one!

The successful Hincapie Gran Fondo series, that has already passed through Greenville, SC, and Chattanooga, TN, is expanding to Fort Worth this year. Join current and past professional cyclists, weekend warriors, and first-time riders on routes planned and tested by George Hincapie himself.

Greenville, the original city in the series, is now in its seventh year and cycling strong. The Hincapie events include routes of 15, 50, and 80 miles, and are known for attracting cycling celebrities, being safe and well-run, and offering plenty of free family festivities. Check out the routes on their website map.

Hincapie’s pro pals also tend to show up! And in Fort Worth, Lance Armstrong plans to ride the 80-mile Gran route this year with George Hincapie, his former teammate.

“I’m excited to join George for the ride,” says Armstrong. “The Gran Fondo Hincapie events are always a lot of fun, and I’m sure the Fort Worth ride will be a blast.” Armstrong has maintained a high profile lately as the owner of the Mellow Johnny’s bike shops and endurance brand WEDU, as well as host of the podcast, “THEMOVE.”

This gran fondo sets itself apart by offering a more luxurious experience, highlighted by a Celebrity Chef dinner on the eve of the ride that’s available to those who spring for the VIP option. Packet pickup will happen at the Joe T. Garcia’s restaurant and the event will be catered by Righteous Foods, a popular local eatery specializing in healthy options. Lanny Lancarte II, owner and executive chef of Righteous Foods, will be the featured celebrity chef at this event. Ground zero for the Gran Fondo will be located at The Shops at Clearfork, and the awards ceremony and family festival will be adjacent to Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop.

Sold yet?

Proceeds from the fondo will also benefit FitWorth, a family-focused initiative that promotes healthy and active lifestyles in Fort Worth through an individualized and sustainable approach to community wellness.

Event Website: https://hincapie.com/granfondo/fort-worth/

Registration details: Online registration has closed. However, you can still register at packet pickup on Friday, March 29.

FAQ: https://hincapie.com/granfondo/fort-worth/faq/