15th Annual Tour de Cypress on April 20, 2019 in Mt Vernon, Texas

Shaded country roads, five beautiful route options, a free bike raffle, high chances of a tailwind, and BBQ and pizza…what more could you ask from a spring rally in Texas?

Come down to Mt Vernon on Saturday, April 20, and join the local Rotary Club in celebrating their 15th annual Tour de Cypress. The tour is always held on the third Saturday of April, with a free barbecue dinner on the eve of the rally to kick off the weekend and free beer and pizza in front of a live band on the downtown square after the ride.

The Rotary Club is also raffling off a Trek bicycle that was donated by R&K Distributors, with proceeds benefiting local third-grade classrooms.

Brad Sears, Director of Club Service, shared some exclusive information about the new and improved routes for this year: the 50-mile and 100-kilometer courses will include “10 miles of the newest asphalt shoulder in Texas, just finished last week.” And being a local rider, he also knows that there is often a tailwind on the northbound portions of the routes.

This rally is known for beautiful country scenery, with the 40-mile, 50-mile, and 100k rides all taking you over the dam of Lake Cypress Springs. If you’re in the mood for maximum adventure, the 100k ride traverses three counties and may include some surprises—according to Brad, this route goes by the zoo, where you might catch a glimpse of exotic wildlife like camels or kangaroos as you pedal by.

Brad offers a couple more tips: “the 30-mile route includes the steepest sections and the 40-miler is the prettiest.” The Tour de Cypress promises well-marked routes, excellent SAG on the course, and rest stops every five to ten miles.

While you’re exploring Mt Vernon before or after the rally, stop by the Old Fire Station Museum and check out the Don Meredith Exhibit, and rare bird egg and butterfly collections. The area also offers camping near town and at beautiful Lake Cypress Springs in addition to lodging at local motels and B&Bs. With gorgeous scenery, shady roads, a likely tailwind, and friendly festivities before and after the ride, you don’t want to miss the Tour de Cypress!

Date and Time: Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 9:00 am (packet pick-up at 7:00 am)

Routes: Gene Smith 10-mile Family Ride (flat and easy) and 30, 40, 50, and 62 (100 k) miles

Location: Main St, Downtown Square, Mt Vernon, Texas 75457

Registration: click for General registration information, Individual online registration, or Group online registration

Event website: http://www.tourdecypress.com/ ? Facebook

For more information: info@tourdecypress.com

Marin Campbell is a contributing writer for WheelBrothers, an avid cyclist, and a former competitive mountain biker and triathlete. She also works as a physical therapist specializing in sports rehab and bike fitting.