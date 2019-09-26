The Paluxy Pedal: Are You Cyclist Enough?

[Enter the draw for 2 free registrations for this ride!]

You up for a challenge?

Want to close out the season with one of the most memorable rides in Texas?

On October 5th, we’ll be heading up to Glenrose for the Careflite Paluxy Pedal bike ride.

If you haven’t heard of it, it’s because it’s one of the best-kept secrets in Texas. It’s got everything – gentle hills, one killer climb, and fantastic scenery (it goes through some of the same roads as the infamous “Goatneck”).

There’s something for everyone, with short and long routes – even a gravel ride you can do at night or instead of the road ride.

Oh, and there’s even a stretch that runs through the Dinosaur Valley State Park. I’m pretty sure this is the only ride where you can stop and take pictures with a giant robotic T-Rex!

This is a great race to wrap up the season. It’s totally unique and it’s got one of the most enthusiastic community turnouts I’ve ever seen – last year the volunteers actually clapped us up the infamous ‘wall’!

Speaking of the finish line — I like to think I’m in pretty good shape, but I had to tap out part of the way up the final climb. This year, though, I’m going to kick the Wall’s butt!

I’ve been looking forward to the Paluxy Pedal for the last 12 months, and I’d love to introduce it to more riders.

We’ve got 2 course registrations we’re giving away to our subscribers. They’re regularly $40 each, but you can get them for free!

Enter your email for the draw.

See you there!

The Godfather

P.S. If you don’t feel like waiting to win, you can always sign up directly here: https://www.bikereg.com/paluxy-pedal