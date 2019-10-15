The October Ride Registration Giveaway!

We teamed up with the Marfa 100, Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Memorial Bike Ride and the Trick It Up Bike ride to give away two complimentary ride registration per ride, to the WheelBrothers community.

Sign up for the ride of your choice and win!

The Marfa 100 in Marfa – West Texas

The Marfa 100 – West Texas – Contest – Click Here

The Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Memorial Bike Ride in Breckenride, Texas (between Weatherford and Abilene)

The Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Contest – Click Here

The Trick It Up Bike Ride in Farmersville (North East DFW)