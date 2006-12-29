Sweet Website

guys,

various end-of-year odds and ends…

found this interesting product in the pages of one of those give-away sports mags here in big-D. reading the testimonials is like rolling dice – you never know when it’ll happen to you. i’d send out gift cards to everyone but baby needs new shoes. i recommend we all get one. check out this site:

http://www.roadid.com/default.asp

btw, got the mtn bike overhauled so have something to ride in the interim. i’ll be over at white rock looking for the schmuck who pinched my klein. if the weather breaks, and i don’t go to austin this afternoon, i may get in one last ride this year.

goal setting time: who’s up for the Athens sprint triathalon in March? 300m swim, 5k run, something in between on a bike. it’s mainly to practice transitions, but who doesn’t want to say they started their year by completing a tri? i did it 15 years ago, and it’s fun. i should have some wheels by then, one way or another. anyone have recent experience with Cannondales?

re: famous awards banquet – what about short-notice on Saturday, 6 January? that or the 20th? after that, i know Dieter will have a new baby, and heaven knows what the rest of us will be up to. Casey, what can we arrange?

happy new year to all.

Ken