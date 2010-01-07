Date: Saturday – March 27, 2010

Time: 6.30 AM

Event: 2010 Schulenburg Steeple Chase Bike Ride

Location: Wolters Park, Schulenburg

Entry Fees: $25.00 per rider if registered by March 6th, 2010. Early registration guarantees a T-shirt.

30.00 per rider if registered after March 6th 2010.

Routes: 20, 50, 70 miles

Route Maps and Elevation: **To be updated

Beneficiaries: Proceeds from the ride will help support the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, Texas. The Texas Lions Camp is a summer camping facility dedicated to serving children from the State of Texas with physical disabilities and Type 1 diabetes. The camp is located on over 500 acres of hills and woodlands in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

Website: http://lionsclubofschulenburg.webs.com/steeplechasebikeride.htm

Registration: Mail in registration form

Email: Info@SchulenburgChamber.org

Additional Info:



The Steeple Chase Bike Ride will take you through the rolling hills of Fayette and Colorado Counties showcasing the “Painted Churches of Texas”.

Along the way, SAG stops will offer riders a chance to stop and enjoy the majestic scenes of the countryside and the stunning beauty of the Texas Wildflowers. Energy snacks and water will be available at the SAG stops.