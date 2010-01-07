Date: 9:00 AM – September 18-19, 2010

Event: The Cotton Patch Challenge

Location: Greenville, Texas

Race Distances (Click here for Tour Map for all routes): 6, 21, 31, 41, 54 and 63 miles

Entry Fees:

$25 before September 1, 2010

$28 before September 18, 2010

$35 on Event Day

Group Discount (minimum 6 riders)

$22 before September 1, 2010

$25 before Septebmber 18, 2010

No Discount on Event Day

About the Ride: Greenville’s newly streetscaped and revitalized downtown is the perfect backdrop for the latest annual event that provides plenty of fun and entertainment for the entire family. While you participate in a first class bicycle tour, the rest of the family can enjoy a variety of music, food, kids activities, a Classic Car Show, BBQ cook-off and Camel/Elephant rides at the Old Katy Depot.

Come early to see all that Greenville has to offer, including Galleries, Antique Forums, Historical Sites and the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.

Event Website: http://cottonpatchchallenge.com

Email: alineme@geusnet.com

Registration: Online Registration @ Bikereg.com

Additional Contact Info:

USCF Road Race, Time trial & Criterium questions: Tom Izbicki t_izbicki@hotmail.com

Greenville YMCA: 903-455-5405 ask for Christa Compton

Rally Round Greenville questions: 903-455-1510 at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and ask for Milton Baab