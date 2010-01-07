Date: 9:00 AM – September 18-19, 2010
Event: The Cotton Patch Challenge
Location: Greenville, Texas
Race Distances (Click here for Tour Map for all routes): 6, 21, 31, 41, 54 and 63 miles
Entry Fees:
About the Ride: Greenville’s newly streetscaped and revitalized downtown is the perfect backdrop for the latest annual event that provides plenty of fun and entertainment for the entire family. While you participate in a first class bicycle tour, the rest of the family can enjoy a variety of music, food, kids activities, a Classic Car Show, BBQ cook-off and Camel/Elephant rides at the Old Katy Depot.
Event Website: http://cottonpatchchallenge.com
Email: alineme@geusnet.com
Registration: Online Registration @ Bikereg.com
Additional Contact Info:
USCF Road Race, Time trial & Criterium questions: Tom Izbicki t_izbicki@hotmail.com
Greenville YMCA: 903-455-5405 ask for Christa Compton
Rally Round Greenville questions: 903-455-1510 at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and ask for Milton Baab
