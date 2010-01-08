Date: Sunday, November 20, 2011 – 8:00 AM

Event: Bike the Bend for Literacy — Road

Route Distances: 19, 32 or 59 mile

About the Ride: This popular event is the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, enjoy the scenery of Fort Bend County, prepare for the MS150 or just spend some quality time having fun with your family, friends and neighbors. Bike riders return year after to year to enjoy this event, which includes scenic 19, 32 or 59 mile routes in Fort Bend County. We supply breakfast, snacks, lunch, ride marshals for safety, ample signage to help along the route and a cheering section to greet riders at the finish line!

What is the Literacy Council?

The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County is a non-profit organization established to end inter-generational cycles of illiteracy in Fort Bend County by improving adult literacy skills and generate community-wide literacy awareness. Programs include: Basic Literacy and English as a Second Language classes, GED preparation classes, Badges and Books, Job Readiness and the Literacy Hotline.

Location:

Event Website: http://www.ftbendliteracy.org/bikethebend.htm

Registration details: Online Registration via Active.com

Registration Fee – $30.00

Contact info: ldante@ftbendliteracy.org