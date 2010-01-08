Date: September 17, 2011 to September 18, 2011

Event: The Cotton Patch Challenge Bicycle Race & Tour

Route Distances: 2011 Tour routes – 21, 31, 41, 54, or 63 miles

Click here for the complete details of the 2011 Race Series

About the Ride: Mark your calendar for September 17-18, 2011 and set your destination for Greenville, Texas. We have planned a “Texas Music Weekend” for your whole family! Festivities begin Friday evening with a concert at the Lee Street Bar & Grill (just west of the Lee/Wesley St. intersection). Emerald City Band will be playing Friday night starting at 8pm. There’s more music all day Saturday as we Rally ‘Round Greenville with two entertainment stages. Saturday’s entertainment stages will have music continue on our main stage at Lee and Wesley until midnight on Saturday, with Applebees serving beer. On Sunday the Greenville Chamber of Commerce will present a Gospel and Bluegrass Festival (12:00 to 5:00) adjacent to the Johnston St Smokehouse (serving food during the day), strategically located in the middle of the Downtown Criterium

Don’t miss the Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies’ Cotton Patch Challenge Bicycle Race & Tour – it attracts more than 1,000 from across the region. As bicyclists assemble for the morning events they will be entertained by classical violinist Rigo Murrillo. Bicycle touring events on Saturday will offer 5 routes from 21 to 65 miles. USCF road races will have 12 categories on Saturday morning. The USCF road races will be followed Saturday afternoon by USCF 9 mile time trial. The bite-your-nails, edge-of-your-seat exciting Criterium Race will zoom over the Audie Murphy overpass, just south of downtown, on Sunday.

Event Website: http://www.cottonpatchchallenge.com/

Registration details:

Online Registration via BikeReg.com for Tour 2011



Registration Fees

$25 before September 1, 2011

$28 before September 17, 2011

$35 on Event Day

Group Discount (minimum 6 riders)

$22 before September 1, 2010

$25 before Septebmber 18, 2010

No Discount on Event Day

Online Registration via BikeReg.com for 2011 Race Series

Click here for the complete details of the Race Series

Contact info:

Tour questions: Dan Reinboldt alineme@geusnet.com

USCF Road Race, Time trial & Criterium questions: Tom Izbicki t_izbicki@hotmail.com

http://www.cottonpatchchallenge.com/downloads/2011_CPC_Race_Flyer.pdf