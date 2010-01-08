Date: November 13, 2010
Event: 4th Annual Wallis Independence Ride
Location: Wallis Knights of Columbus Hall 703 Columbus Rd., Wallis, TX
Race Distances: 12, 23, 44, 65 miles
Registration Fees: $35.00 online, $45.00 at ride.
About the Ride: The Schlumberger Cycling Club (SCC), together with our ride partners, the ConocoPhillips Cycling Club and the Chevron Cycling Club, is hosting the 4th annual Independence Ride in support of disabled veterans through the Independence Fund.
Event Website: http://www.wallisride.com
Registration: Online Registration via Active.com
Email: n.campbell@pacificdrilling.com
