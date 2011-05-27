Bicycle hitch rack comparison – Kuat Sherpa vs. Saris Thelma

Kuat Sherpa vs. Saris Thelma

In the left corner we have the Kuat Sherpa who came recommended to us by several folks Karen, Tracy and Gary – in the other the Saris Thelma, recommended by Chris after extensive research and 3 years of use.

Kuat Sherpa:

Product Link

Kuat is a relative newcomer to the automotive rack business. They specialize in hitch mounted racks and bring a new fresh perspective to the segment. Their racks are user-friendly and designed to withstand the elements.

Kuat manufactures their racks from aluminum so they are light and resistant to the elements.

2 Bike Capacity (40lb bikes)

Weighs only 27 pounds making it easy to take on and off the vehicle

Quickly folds up and tilts down. Folding up puts the rack closer to the vehicle for when bicycles aren’t on it. Tilting down (away) from the vehicle is very nice to get into the vehicle with bicycle still on the rack

Cable Lock and Hitch lock included with purchase

Hand tight cam system. This very nice for easily installing and removing the rack quickly

Front and rear tire ratchets secure the bicycle protecting the bicycles finish and frame materials. These are very easy to use just position into place and push down. To release just push the button. The tire ratchets easily fold down for storage

2″ and 1.25″ receiver in one

Fits 20″-29″ wheels this is a very good range and will easily accommodate all but the smallest family members. 20” and 24” wheels require the use of an included adaptor

Available in Black Chrome or White

Not recommended for Downhill or Freeride bikes

Lifetime Warranty

Simple instructional video on the website showing how to use the rack

The Kuat Sherpa retails for $449.99; a very nice bike rack for the money. Well thought out design, easy to use, and included locks, make this a rack worth considering–a great choice for frequent cyclists.

Saris Thelma:

Product Link

Saris is an established manufacturer of bicycle racks. They manufacture transportation racks as well as parking racks and have a wide variety of options to choose from to transport your bike.

One of their more popular hitch mounted racks is the Saris Thelma. The Thelma retails for $319.99. It is manufactured from aluminum and fiberglass reinforced plastic so it is light and resistant to the elements.

This ingenious rack is lightweight and very easy to load a bike. There is a bit of initial assembly of the rack that is akin to assembling IKEA furniture. After this initial build the ease of use is very good.

2 Bike Capacity (35lb bikes) a three bike option is available as well

Weighs only 26 pounds making it easy to take on and off the vehicle

Folds up and tilts down. Folding the rack brings it closer to the vehicle when you are not transporting your bikes and better for parallel parking situations.

Unique wheel trays hold the bicycle in place with the tires. Bicycles are secured by the use of ratcheting wheel straps

2″ and 1.25″ receiver in one

Fits 26″, 700 C, and, 29″

20” and 24” (Kid’s bikes) can be accommodated by purchasing a different model of Thelma. This rack accommodates one child’s bike and two adult bicycles. Suggested retail of $369.99

Locking hitch pin available as an accessory

Downhill or Freeride bikes are acceptable on this rack

Lifetime Warranty

Made in USA, which is rare in this segment

Instructional video on the website shows you how to use the rack

A good choice for the money, the wheel trays make loading the bicycle very easy, it sits in place while you secure the wheel straps. If you are going to be removing the rack from the vehicle frequently this may be a good choice. They are both similar in weight but the Thelma folds a bit flatter.

Wrap up:

Both are very capable racks and perform very well. Both are light and manufactured to withstand the elements. Both have a lifetime warranty.

The biggest difference between the two is the price.

The Kuat has features and construction that justify the $130 difference. The ratcheting arms utilizing a mechanical closure are nice. Included locks are an added bonus. Being able to use the rack for all wheel sizes is a strong feature as well.

The Saris Thelma is a capable performer. This Made in the USA rack is a very stable performer that will get your bikes where you are going safely and securely.

Conclusion:

Between the two racks the Saris Thelma is a great choice for the occasional cyclist as well as the budget conscious cyclist. The Kuat is an excellent choice for the more frequent cyclist. The higher price point is more than justified in the added features.

Honorable mention:

Several other hitch bike racks were suggested.

Hollywood Sport Rider 2 by www.hollywoodracks.com was recommended by Larry as well as the Swagman Cross Country series by Robert.

Most Information provided by Gary Thornton , a 25-year bicycle industry veteran. Throughout his career Gary has worked for industry leading companies in sales and marketing. When not working in the bicycle industry he enjoys riding his bicycle, traveling with his bicycles, working on bicycles, reading and writing about bicycles. Gary also runs the whimsical bicycle lifestyle blog My Life Behind Bars at www.velorambling.com